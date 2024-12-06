TWICE and Megan Thee Stallion Join Forces for Strategy Music Video

TWICE Teams Up with Megan Thee Stallion for Their Bold New Single, “Strategy”

K-pop superstars TWICE and rap queen Megan Thee Stallion are back with another electric collaboration in the form of Strategy, the title track of TWICE’s 14th mini-album, released on December 6. This marks their second partnership, following Megan’s remix of TWICE’s track “Mamushi.”

The Strategy music video bursts with color and charisma, as TWICE delivers a playful guide to winning over a crush. From dazzling outfits to intricate choreography, the video unfolds in candy-colored sets, including pink shooting targets and lively downtown streets. TWICE members Jihyo, Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu sing about their “step-by-step” plan to captivate a love interest, with lyrics like:

“Step one, do my highlight/ Make me shine so bright in the moonlight… Step four, got you on the floor.”

- Advertisement -

Megan Thee Stallion amps up the energy with her signature swagger, dropping a confident 35-second verse from a rooftop before joining TWICE for some synchronized choreography. Her bars—“Do you like that?/ When I smack it and you watch it bounce right back?/ I’m a man eater, you just a light snack”—fit seamlessly into the fun and flirty theme.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, TWICE shared their excitement about collaborating with Megan, who brought her signature charm to the set. “She has such a strong, powerful image,” said Jeongyeon. “We weren’t sure at first if it would fit with our style, but when we recorded, we realized it worked so well.” Megan, in turn, melted any nerves the group had by learning Korean phrases, cracking jokes, and sharing plenty of iconic finger hearts.

This collaboration isn’t just about bold vibes—it’s also a milestone for TWICE, as “Strategy” is their first video featuring another artist. Tzuyu noted how Megan’s warmth and enthusiasm helped make the shoot unforgettable: “She kept saying, ‘Let’s just have fun together.’ I think it shows in the final video.”

Watch the bubbly, bold “Strategy” music video now!