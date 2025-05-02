Rosé Joins F1 Soundtrack With New Solo Song ‘Messy’ for Brad Pitt’s Racing Film

BLACKPINK’s Rosé is officially racing into Hollywood. The K-pop star will release her first-ever movie soundtrack song, titled “Messy,” for the upcoming F1 film starring Brad Pitt. The track will premiere this June as part of F1: The Album, a project curated by Atlantic Records in collaboration with Formula 1 and Warner Bros. Films.

“Messy” will appear as Track 5 on the high-octane soundtrack, which features a global mix of artists including Ed Sheeran, Burna Boy, Tate McRae, Madison Beer, and Doja Cat. The album is produced by hitmaker Ryan Tedder and is expected to blend stadium-ready energy with cinematic flair—complete with Hans Zimmer sampling for maximum drama.

This marks Rosé’s first release since her solo album rosie, which dropped in December 2024 and featured the chart-topping Bruno Mars collab “APT.” Now signed to Atlantic Records following her departure from YG Entertainment, Rosé is embracing a new creative chapter—one that’s louder, bolder, and far more global.

- Advertisement -

The F1 movie, directed by Top Gun: Maverick’s Joseph Kosinski and produced by Brad Pitt, Jerry Bruckheimer, and F1 legend Lewis Hamilton, is set for release on June 27 in North America. Pitt stars as Sonny Hayes, a former F1 driver returning to the track alongside rising rookie Joshua Pearce (played by Damson Idris).

Rosé teased her involvement by sharing the official film poster on Instagram with the caption: “F1 THE MOVIE out JUNE 27. I am soooooo fricken excited for you all to hear my very first movie soundtrack. it’s happening!!”

With “Messy,” Rosé revs up her solo momentum and steers into uncharted territory—cementing her place as more than a K-pop icon, but a global music force with cinematic flair.