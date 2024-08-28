Travis Scott Releases Cinematic Music Video for “Drugs You Should Try It” from the Reissued Days Before Rodeo

As Days Before Rodeo continues to solidify its legacy as an essential album in Travis Scott‘s discography, the rapper has just unveiled a captivating music video for “Drugs You Should Try It,” one of the mixtape’s standout tracks. This visual release comes hot on the heels of the mixtape’s 10th-anniversary reissue, which hit streaming platforms on August 23rd, bringing the once mixtape-only project into the digital age.

The music video for “Drugs You Should Try It” is a mesmerizing extension of the track’s ethereal vibe, combining slow-motion sequences, infrared visuals, and red-hued clips that blend seamlessly with the song’s hauntingly immersive soundscape. The video kicks off with a montage of striking visuals, including a tribute to the late Virgil Abloh and a neon-lit cowboy—a nod to Scott’s Rodeo era. The visual narrative then transitions through a mix of gritty, black-and-white shots and surreal imagery, reflecting the trippy, dreamlike quality of the song.

In line with the aesthetic of the original project, the video is stamped with the “WARNING! Please play this song at maximum volume for optimal effect” graphic—a playful yet serious directive for fans to experience the track as intended. This callout, alongside other Days Before Rodeo visuals, ties back to the mixtape’s enduring influence and the artist’s deep connection with his earlier work.

- Advertisement -

Scott’s re-release of Days Before Rodeo also included a deluxe edition featuring never-before-heard tracks like “Mo City Flexologist” and “Yeah Yeah” with Young Thug, offering fans both nostalgia and fresh content. The reissue marks a celebratory moment in Scott’s career, leading up to his Circus Maximus Stadium Tour, which will bring the energy of his iconic performances to Australia and New Zealand this October.

Fans can stream the newly released “Drugs You Should Try It” music video now and immerse themselves in the world of Days Before Rodeo once again. Stay tuned for more updates on Travis Scott’s upcoming projects and tour dates.