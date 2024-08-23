Travis Scott Celebrates 10th Anniversary of ‘DAYS BEFORE RODEO’ with Streaming Release and Deluxe Edition

Travis Scott fans have a reason to celebrate as the iconic mixtape “DAYS BEFORE RODEO” is now available on all streaming platforms in honor of its 10th anniversary. Originally released on August 18, 2014, this mixtape was a game-changer, setting the stage for Scott’s explosive career and serving as a precursor to his debut LP, Rodeo. To commemorate this milestone, Travis Scott has not only made the original tracks available on streaming platforms but has also unveiled a Deluxe Edition packed with five previously unreleased tracks.

“DAYS BEFORE RODEO” features collaborations with some of the biggest names in hip-hop, including Young Thug, Big Sean, Rich Homie Quan, Migos, and Peewee Longway. The deluxe edition, exclusively available on Scott’s official website, offers fans a chance to hear tracks that were recorded during the original sessions but didn’t make the initial cut. These tracks include “Mo City Flexologist,” “Too Many Chances,” “Yeah Yeah” (featuring Young Thug), “Serenade,” and “Whole Lots Changed.”

In addition to the re-release, Travis Scott took to the stage in Atlanta for a one-night-only performance to celebrate the mixtape’s anniversary. Fans were treated to live renditions of almost the entire DAYS BEFORE RODEO project, including the live debut of tracks like “Grey” and “Days Before Rodeo: The Prayer.” The night was made even more special with a surprise appearance by Quavo, as the duo performed “Sloppy Toppy” together for the first time.

The re-release of “DAYS BEFORE RODEO” on streaming services has been highly anticipated, marking a significant moment in Travis Scott’s career. The mixtape, which laid the foundation for his subsequent success, is now more accessible than ever, allowing both old fans and new listeners to experience the raw energy and creativity that has made Scott a global superstar.

Stream “DAYS BEFORE RODEO” now on all digital platforms and dive into the Deluxe Edition to discover the tracks that have been locked away for the past decade. Travis Scott’s journey continues, and this re-release is a powerful reminder of the impact he has had on the music industry.