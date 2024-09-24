Travis Scott Drops ‘Mo City Flexologist’ Music Video From ‘Days Before Rodeo’ Deluxe Edition

In a thrilling surprise for fans, Travis Scott has dropped the official music video for “Mo City Flexologist”, a track included in the digital deluxe edition of his classic mixtape, Days Before Rodeo. Directed by Kahlil Joseph and featuring the distinctive cinematography of Chayse Irvin, the video blends a raw, home video aesthetic with vibrant shots of Scott’s live performances, creating a nostalgic yet energetic vibe.

“Mo City Flexologist” first appeared on the paid version of Days Before Rodeo, which was re-released this year in celebration of its 10th anniversary. Originally debuting in 2014, the mixtape has now been updated with ten new tracks and remastered instrumentals, making this deluxe edition a must-listen for fans both old and new.

The video itself shifts between scenes from Scott’s early career and his current success, showing clips of a school bus, high school bleachers, and stadiums filled with screaming fans. It’s a fitting visual for a track that captures his journey from the streets of Missouri City to becoming one of the world’s biggest stars. “They love when La Flame turn 500 degrees / You might need a psychologist, Mo City flexologist,” Scott raps, further establishing his dominant presence in the rap game.

Days Before Rodeo also includes notable collaborations with Big Sean, Young Thug, Playboi Carti, and Quavo, enhancing the project’s already legendary status. In addition to the deluxe release, Scott’s fans can enjoy even more exclusive content on his official website, including rare vault tracks and remastered versions of original songs.

Coming off the success of his recent album UTOPIA, which topped the Billboard 200 and featured appearances from Drake, Beyoncé, and more, Travis Scott continues to prove he’s an unstoppable force in music. Be sure to check out the official “Mo City Flexologist” visual and dive into the deluxe edition of Days Before Rodeo—a project that helped define the sound of a generation.

Watch the video now and experience Travis Scott’s journey from the beginning.