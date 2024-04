The absolute summer hit for this year comes from the German/Croatian DJ and producer, Topic, and A7S with “Out My Head”.

The well-known “Breaking Me” recipe of Topic & A7S returns, promising global success once again.

This duo reunites A7S’s vocals with Topic’s skills, where the latter samples the famous hit afro-house track “Madan” by Salif Keita, and the result of “Out My Head” is extremely addictive!