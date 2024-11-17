Tomorrowland Winter 2025: A Magical Winter Adventure Returns to Alpe d’Huez

The fifth edition of Tomorrowland Winter is set to dazzle fans from March 15–22, 2025, in the breathtaking ski resort of Alpe d’Huez, France. This unique festival combines winter sports, stunning mountain views, and top-tier electronic music into an unforgettable week-long experience.

A Stellar Lineup Awaits

Tomorrowland Winter 2025 promises a lineup of globally renowned artists alongside rising stars, delivering diverse electronic sounds to energize the slopes. While the official list of performers has yet to be revealed, past editions have featured iconic names like:

Armin van Buuren

Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike

Steve Aoki

Lost Frequencies

Afrojack

Fans can expect a mix of established headliners and new talents, offering a sonic journey for every taste.

Tickets & Packages

Tickets go on sale in September 2024, with options to suit all preferences:

7-Day Packages : Includes accommodation, festival access, and ski passes for the full Alpe d’Huez Grand Domaine Ski area.

: Includes accommodation, festival access, and ski passes for the full Alpe d’Huez Grand Domaine Ski area. 4-Day Packages: A shorter but equally immersive experience with similar perks.

Keep an eye on the official Tomorrowland Winter website for pricing details and package updates.

An Immersive Experience

More than just a music festival, Tomorrowland Winter offers a one-of-a-kind alpine adventure:

Skiing & Snowboarding : Explore the pristine slopes of the French Alps.

: Explore the pristine slopes of the French Alps. Spectacular Stages : Dance to electronic beats on both indoor and outdoor stages, surrounded by awe-inspiring mountain scenery.

: Dance to electronic beats on both indoor and outdoor stages, surrounded by awe-inspiring mountain scenery. Interactive Moments: From themed stage designs to surprise DJ sets, each day brings fresh excitement.

The event captures the spirit of winter magic and vibrant festival energy, making it an experience like no other.

Relive the Magic of 2024

This year’s Tomorrowland Winter 2024 celebrated the “Amicorum Spectaculum” theme, drawing over 22,000 fans and featuring 150+ electronic artists, including:

Alesso

Nina Kraviz

Tchami b2b Malaa

Vintage Culture

Highlights included the debut of the CORE stage and the stunning Reflection of Love stage, inspired by Tomorrowland’s iconic Mainstage.

Mark Your Calendars!

Dates : March 15–22, 2025

: March 15–22, 2025 Location : Alpe d’Huez, France

: Alpe d’Huez, France Tickets on Sale: September 2024

Subscribe at winter.tomorrowland.com to stay updated and secure your spot at this unmissable event.

