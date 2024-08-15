Tomorrowland Brasil 2024: Full Line-Up and Schedule Revealed for the Ultimate Electronic Music Experience

The countdown has begun for Tomorrowland Brasil 2024, with less than two months until electronic music lovers from around the world gather in São Paulo for an unforgettable experience. Set to take place from October 11th to 13th at the lush Parque Maeda in Itu, this year’s festival promises to be the most spectacular yet, with over 150 of the world’s top electronic artists performing across six breathtaking stages.

This year’s edition will center around the mythical ‘Adscendo’ theme, providing festival-goers an enchanting escape into a magical world. The Adscendo stage, first introduced at Tomorrowland Belgium, will be the heart of the festival, offering a visual and auditory feast that transports attendees to a mystical realm.

Tomorrowland Brasil 2024 has unveiled its full line-up and schedule, showcasing a diverse array of genres including progressive house, trance, psytrance, melodic house & techno, and drum ‘n’ bass. The festival will feature iconic performances by global superstars such as Afrojack, Armin van Buuren, Charlotte de Witte, Steve Aoki, Bonobo, and Boris Brejcha. Joining them will be other big names like Lost Frequencies, Alesso, Dimitri Vegas, Hardwell, and Timmy Trumpet, ensuring a world-class lineup that caters to all tastes.

- Advertisement -

Brazilian talent will also be shining brightly at the festival, with performances by the nation’s electronic music legends like Alok, ANNA, Vintage Culture, and Cat Dealers. These homegrown artists will take the stage alongside rising stars such as BADSISTA, Mary Mesk, and Zerb, showcasing the vibrant and diverse electronic music scene of Brazil.

Tomorrowland Brasil’s return to São Paulo is highly anticipated, especially after last year’s sell-out edition. With an expected attendance of over 180,000 people, this year’s festival promises to be a record-breaking event. Whether you’re a fan of hard techno, melodic beats, or Latin house, there’s something for everyone at Tomorrowland Brasil 2024.

For those eager to join the People of Tomorrow in this magical celebration, the complete timetable and lineup details are now available on the official Tomorrowland Brasil website. Tickets are selling fast, so make sure to secure your spot for this once-in-a-lifetime experience.

In other Tomorrowland news, while the festival expands its global reach with new events in Colombia, it has clarified that reports of a 2026 edition in Thailand are not officially confirmed. As the festival continues to be recognized as the World’s No. 1 Festival by DJ Mag’s Top 100 Festivals poll, Tomorrowland Brasil 2024 is set to further elevate its legacy as the ultimate electronic music destination.