Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers’ Long After Dark Deluxe Reissue: A Must-Have for Fans and Collectors

The legendary Long After Dark album by Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers is getting a deluxe reissue, set to release on October 18. This expanded edition of the 1982 classic is remastered from the original analog tapes and includes 12 bonus tracks, with seven never-before-heard songs that Petty himself believed should have made the final cut.

As part of the reissue celebration, the Petty Legacy archives are also set to release a series of previously unseen songs and videos from 1982-83. Fans can already enjoy the first of these treasures—a 1982 performance of “Straight Into Darkness,” shot for French television by director Alan Bibby. This reissue is not just a nostalgic throwback but a chance to experience the album as Petty originally envisioned it.

Long After Dark was Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers’ fifth studio album, featuring hits like “You Got Lucky” and “Change of Heart.” Despite its success, Petty always felt the album could have been even better if certain tracks hadn’t been left off. This reissue rights those wrongs by including the original version of “Never Be You,” co-written with keyboardist Benmont Tench—a track later covered by Rosanne Cash, who turned it into a #1 country hit. Also included is “Ways To Be Wicked,” a song Petty recorded but didn’t release, later made famous by Maria McKee’s band, Lone Justice.

The deluxe reissue offers more than just music; it’s a treasure trove for fans and collectors alike. The physical editions come with beautifully designed packaging by Jeri Heiden, liner notes from David Fricke, and exclusive commentary from Jimmy Iovine and Cameron Crowe. Archival photos from renowned photographers Dennis Callahan, Neal Preston, and Aaron Rapoport add to the album’s rich history.

In a year where Petty’s music continues to make waves—from soundtracking the viral Grand Theft Auto VI trailer to inspiring tribute albums by country stars like Dolly Parton—the Long After Dark deluxe reissue serves as a testament to Tom Petty’s enduring legacy. Don’t miss this opportunity to experience a classic album brought to life with new energy and depth.

Mark your calendars for October 18, and prepare to dive into the remastered sounds of Long After Dark—the way Tom Petty always wanted you to hear it.

Long After Dark (Deluxe Edition) Tracklist:

Disc 1:

01 “A One Story Town”

02 “You Got Lucky”

03 “Deliver Me”

04 “Change Of Heart”

05 “Finding Out”

06 “We Stand A Chance”

07 “Straight Into Darkness”

08 “The Same Old You”

09 “Between Two Worlds”

10 “A Wasted Life”

Disc 2″

01 “Stories We Could Tell” (French TV version)

02 “Never Be You”

03 “Turning Point” (original drums version)

04 “Don’t Make Me Walk The Line”

05 “I’m Finding Out” (French TV version)

06 “Heartbreakers Beach Party” (extended version)

07 “Keeping Me Alive” (French TV version)

08 “Straight Into Darkness” (French TV version)

09 “Ways To Be Wicked” (Denver sessions)

10 “Between Two Worlds” (French TV version)

11 “One On One”

12 “Wild Thing”