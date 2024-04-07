Dolly Parton Covers Tom Petty’s “Southern Accents”

In a heartfelt homage to the legendary Tom Petty, country icon Dolly Parton delivers a stirring rendition of his 1985 classic, “Southern Accents.” Set to feature on the upcoming compilation album, Petty Country: A Country Music Celebration of Tom Petty, Parton’s cover stays true to the essence of the original while infusing her own signature twang.

Accompanied by a poignant music video directed by Trey Fanjoy, the visual journey through the song is enriched by old archival footage of Petty, adding an extra layer of nostalgia and reverence to the tribute.

Reflecting on her connection with Petty, Parton shared, “I was fortunate enough to get to know Tom over the years. He’s such an iconic artist and important songwriter.” Her involvement in the project is a testament to the profound impact Petty had on the music industry and the enduring respect he commands.

Petty Country boasts a stellar lineup of artists paying homage to the rock legend, with contributions from Willie and Lukas Nelson, Steve Earle, Rhiannon Giddens, and Chris Stapleton, among others. Executive producers George Drakoulias, Randall Poster, and Scott Borchetta have curated a collection that honors Petty’s legacy while showcasing the diverse talents within the country music landscape.

Amidst her work on the tribute album, Parton has also been making waves with her collaboration on Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter, featuring on tracks like “Dolly P” and “Tyrant.” The album’s standout moment comes as Beyoncé covers Parton’s classic hit, “Jolene,” further cementing Parton’s status as an enduring musical icon.

As fans eagerly await the release of Petty Country on June 21st, Dolly Parton’s heartfelt rendition of “Southern Accents” stands as a poignant reminder of the timeless influence of Tom Petty’s music on generations of artists and listeners alike.

Petty Country Track List

1. “I Should Have Known It” – Chris Stapleton

2. “Wildflowers” – Thomas Rhett

3. “Runnin’ Down A Dream” – Luke Combs

4. “Southern Accents” – Dolly Parton

5. “Here Comes My Girl” – Justin Moore

6. “American Girl” – Dierks Bentley

7. “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” – Lady A

8. “I Forgive It All” – Jamey Johnson

9. “I Won’t Back Down” – Brothers Osbourne

10. “Refugee” – Wynonna Judd & Lainey Wilson

11. “Angel Dream No.2” – Willie Nelson & Lukas Nelson

12. “Learning To Fly” – Eli Young Band

13. “Breakdown” – Ryan Hurd feat. Carly Pearce

14. “Yer So Bad” – Steve Earle

15. “Ways To Be Wicked” – Margo Price feat. Mike Campbell

16. “Mary Jane’s Last Dance” – Midland

17. “Free Fallin’” – The Cadillac Three feat. Breland

18. “I Need To Know” – Marty Stuart And His The Fabulous Superlatives

19. “Don’t Come Around Here No More” – Rhiannon Giddens feat. Silkraod Ensemble and Benmont Tench

20. “You Wreck Me (Live)” – George Strait