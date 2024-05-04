Tiësto, DV&LM and Gabry Ponte join forces on a rendition of Eminem’s “Mockingbird”

Tiësto, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, and Gabry Ponte teamed up to take on a bold project–putting an electronic spin on Eminem’s iconic hit “Mockingbird” from 2005.

While remaking an Eminem track is never something to take lightly, the artists leveraged their collective 30+ years in production to craft a version that pays homage to the original and carves out its unique identity.

Opening with a haunting xylophone solo, “Mockingbird” then ups the ante with heart-pounding four-on-the-floor bass combined with hardstyle-influenced synths that make for an absolute dance floor heater. The distinct nostalgic sound has seen a resurgence in the modern era, making “Mockingbird” a perfect follow-up to Tiësto, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Dido, and W&W’s “Thank You (Not So Bad)” from December 2023, which already gathered over 130M streams on Spotify alone.

Furthermore, “Mockingbird” is already a highly anticipated release since Tiësto dropped it in his main stage set at Miami’s Ultra Music Festival back in March this year.

“I’m thrilled to be teaming up with these incredible dance music artists to put our spin on an iconic early 2000s hit. This is one of those tracks that continues to get better with time, and I hope our version continues to breathe life into this incredible record.” – Tiësto

“This track has been an absolute monster in our sets lately, so we’re excited to give it an official release finally. Paying homage to a classic of this scale is always difficult, but we’re pleased to see the reaction so far has been so positive. Teaming up with Tiësto and Gabry in the studio is always a pleasure, and this one is extra special because it’s one of several big releases we’ve lined up for this year’s festival season.” – Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike

“Teaming up with legends like Tiësto and Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike is like pure energy! Taking Eminem’s Mockingbird melody and weaving it into our new anthem is like adding rocket fuel to the dancefloor fire. The result? Pure energy that’s already blown up the dance floors at major festivals!” – Gabry Ponte