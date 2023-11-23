Tiësto and Da Hool Reimagine Dance Classic ‘Meet Her At The Loveparade’ for a New Era

In the wake of his electrifying EDC Las Vegas set in May 2023, Tiësto, the dance music icon and Dutch superstar DJ, has been treating global audiences to a fresh take on the legendary ‘Meet Her At The Loveparade‘.

Originally crafted by Da Hool (Frank Tomiczek) in 1997, this groundbreaking track has etched itself into the history of dance music as a timeless classic, continuing to set dance floors ablaze worldwide. With its infectious melody and unforgettable hook, it became the anthem of countless dance parties and music festivals, solidifying its status as a cornerstone in the world of dance music.

Now, Tiësto and Da Hool present their new interpretation, ‘Meet Her (Tiësto vs. Da Hool)‘, promising to breathe new life into this dance music masterpiece. This modern rendition pays homage to the track’s timeless roots while propelling it into the contemporary era.

‘Meet Her (Tiësto vs. Da Hool)’ is set to release on November 24th under NITRON, Sony Music Germany’s Dance imprint.

About Tiësto:

Grammy Award-winning, platinum-certified international icon Tiësto boasts over 8 billion global streams, 36 million-plus total record sales, a social audience of over 30 million, and more than 160 million TikTok video views. Recognized as “The Greatest DJ of All Time” by Mixmag, “#1 DJ” by Rolling Stone, and “The Godfather of EDM” by Billboard, Tiësto has shaped the landscape of today’s dance music world.

About Da Hool:

Frank Tomiczek, aka Da Hool, played a pivotal role in shaping the “techno-underground” during the early 1990s. Celebrated as an “Underground Hero” and one of the most well-known German DJ artists, Da Hool’s influence on the electronic avant-garde and techno generation is undeniable. His chart-topping hits like “Rave Nation,” “I Want You,” and “Sueno Futuro” paved the way for the worldwide smash hit “Meet Her at the Love Parade” in 1997, which remains a dance music anthem embraced by DJs across generations, including David Guetta, Carl Cox, Dimitri Vegas, and Nina Kraviz. It’s a track that has left an indelible mark on the dance music scene.