The Weeknd’s Film Debut “Hurry Up Tomorrow” and Album Release Set for 2025

The Weeknd’s Film Debut “Hurry Up Tomorrow” to Premiere in May 2025

Grammy-winning artist Abel Tesfaye, widely known as The Weeknd, is making his highly anticipated big-screen debut in the suspense thriller Hurry Up Tomorrow. Directed by Trey Edward Shults, the film is set for a North American release on May 16, 2025, alongside the release of The Weeknd’s accompanying album of the same name.

A Star-Studded Cast and Team

The Lionsgate-produced film features a stellar cast, including The Weeknd, Wednesday star Jenna Ortega, and Oscar nominee Barry Keoghan. Directed and co-written by Trey Edward Shults (Waves, It Comes at Night), Hurry Up Tomorrow is set to be an emotional and suspenseful journey, amplified by its soundtrack featuring new music from The Weeknd.

The project marks the final chapter in The Weeknd’s trilogy, following his critically acclaimed albums After Hours (2020) and Dawn FM (2022). The film’s soundtrack, crafted by The Weeknd and Daniel Lopatin, plays a pivotal role in the storytelling.

Behind the Scenes

The production boasts an impressive creative team, including:

Director of Photography : Chayse Irvin (Blonde, Black is King)

: Chayse Irvin (Blonde, Black is King) Production Designer : Elliott Hostetter

: Elliott Hostetter Costume Designers: Erin Benach (A Star is Born) and Hannah Jacobs

Produced by The Weeknd’s company Manic Phase, along with Reza Fahim, the late Kevin Turen, and Harrison Kreiss, the film promises a visually striking and emotionally charged narrative.

Release Date and Competition

Set for release on May 16, 2025, Hurry Up Tomorrow will hit theaters alongside major titles such as New Line’s Final Destination: Bloodlines and Disney Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts.

Meanwhile, The Weeknd’s Hurry Up Tomorrow album will drop earlier on January 24, 2025, giving fans a sneak peek into the themes explored in the movie.

The End of a Trilogy

With Hurry Up Tomorrow, The Weeknd aims to close the artistic journey he began with After Hours and Dawn FM. Both albums pushed creative boundaries, and fans eagerly await how this final installment will blend music and cinema.

Stay tuned for what promises to be a groundbreaking moment in The Weeknd’s career, where his talents as a musician and actor take center stage.