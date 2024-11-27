The Weeknd Confirms January Release for ‘Hurry Up Tomorrow’ and Rose Bowl Event

The Weeknd Announces Final Album in Trilogy “Hurry Up Tomorrow” and Rose Bowl Concert

Mark your calendars—The Weeknd is set to release his highly anticipated album Hurry Up Tomorrow on Friday, January 24, 2025, marking the conclusion of his trilogy that began with After Hours (2020) and Dawn FM (2022).

To celebrate the release, The Weeknd will host a one-night-only concert at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Saturday, January 25, where he’ll bring the album to life on a stage spanning the entire stadium floor.

- Advertisement -

The Canadian artist has already teased fans with tracks like Dancing in the Flames, the Playboi Carti collaboration Timeless, and the Anitta-featured São Paulo. Known for breaking records—like being the first artist to surpass one billion streams on 22 songs—The Weeknd’s upcoming album is expected to deliver the same innovation and artistry fans have come to expect.

But that’s not all—The Weeknd is also working on a feature film titled Hurry Up Tomorrow, a psychological thriller starring Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye himself alongside Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan. Directed by Trey Edward Shults (Waves), the film promises a mesmerizing blend of music and cinema, with a score co-created by Daniel Lopatin.

Tickets for the Rose Bowl concert go on sale Monday, December 4, at 10 a.m. PT on TheWeeknd.com. Don’t miss this chance to experience the electrifying finale to The Weeknd’s trilogy.