The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2024: A Celebration of Legends!

At the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction for the class of 2024, Cher, A Tribe Called Quest, Dave Matthews Band, and Mary J. Blige will be honored. The other selected artists include Ozzy Osbourne, Kool & The Gang, Peter Frampton, and Foreigner.

This year’s Musical Influence Award will be presented to Alexis Korner, John Mayall, and Big Mama Thornton, while Jimmy Buffett, MC5, Dionne Warwick, and Norman Whitfield will receive the Musical Excellence Award. Additionally, Suzanne de Passe, one of the first female executives in the music industry and a figure in the Motown scene, will receive the Ahmet Ertegun Award. The induction ceremony for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class of 2024 will be broadcast as a special on ABC at a later date and will be available for streaming on Hulu the following day.

Cher, Kool & the Gang, Peter Frampton, and Foreigner are entering the Rock Hall after their first nominations. A Tribe Called Quest had been previously nominated twice, in 2022 and 2023, Mary J. Blige received a nomination in 2021, and Dave Matthews Band was in the running in 2020. Ozzy Osbourne is already in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Black Sabbath, not as a solo artist.

The artists who were nominated for induction in 2024 but were not selected include Oasis, Sinéad O’Connor, Sade, Mariah Carey, and Eric B. & Rakim. Last summer, O’Connor passed away after a lifetime of serving as inspiration for expressive artists and finding inner strength.

🏟️ The ceremony, slated for Oct. 19 at Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, promises electrifying performances and heartfelt tributes.

The class of 2023 included Kate Bush, Missy Elliott, Sheryl Crow, Rage Against the Machine, Willie Nelson, George Michael, and the Spinners.