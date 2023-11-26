The Magician & A-Trak – “Love On You” | New Single

With a touch of mystery and wonder, The Magician has asserted himself as one of the most celebrated names in modern house music over the past decade. After founding the iconic electro-pop group Airplane, he embarked on a solo journey in 2010. His early releases with the French label Kitsuné paved the way for his multi-platinum remix of Lykke Li’s “I Follow Rivers,” leading to a co-sign with Parlophone/Warner Records and a series of worldwide top-ten hits.

In May 2020, he released his EP “Renaissance” featuring two tracks titled “You and Me” and “Disco Romance.” Since then, The Magician has revitalized his music label, Potion Records, with significant projects involving artists like Soda State, Jean Tonique, The Aston Shuffle, and Warner Case. In June 2022, he released his highly anticipated EP “Club Fever,” a mix of five club tracks, including “Disko Dakka,” released just before the COVID crisis, two collaborations with Kolombo, and original tracks with Warner Case and Samaran.

Over the past decade, The Magician’s compilation series “Magic Tapes” has served as the soundtrack for some of life’s most precious moments for fans worldwide. The Magician surpassed the 100th edition of this series. The secret of the Magic Tape lies in providing fans with new songs that have just been released or will be soon, keeping the magic alive. Magic Tape 100 was particularly unique as The Magician released an anniversary album surrounded by a cast of some of the brightest stars in dance music, including Boston Bun, Jean Tonique, and Planningtorock.

Aside from productions, The Magician’s spirit has truly been felt on the dance floor. His career has taken him around the world, performing at some of the most significant clubs and festivals in dance music, including Coachella, Primavera Sound Festival, Hideout Croatia, EDC Las Vegas, Warung in Brazil, Printworks London, Trouw in Amsterdam, Zouk in Singapore, and many more. The POTION flag has also waved at various raves, hosting unique takeovers at Avant Gardner in Brooklyn, Tomorrowland, Hideout in Croatia, Nitsa in Barcelona, Showcase in Paris, Electric Brixton in London, Exchange in Los Angeles, Room in Mexico City, Melkweg at ADE in Amsterdam, and WMC in Miami.

In 2021, The Magician completed a successful tour in the United States, followed by two more in February and April 2022, including a residency at Elsewhere, Brooklyn. With over five releases in the past year, The Magician continues to spread his magic. His latest release, titled “Differences,” in collaboration with The Aston Shuffle and released by Sony Music, marked the beginning of 2023, and the producer and DJ toured between the USA and Europe. Highlights included Ushuaia Ibiza with Martin Garrix and Tomorrowland with Lost Frequencies.

His new single is “Love On You,” in collaboration with A-Trak and Griff Clawson.

Listen: