The Cure Unveil New Single “A Fragile Thing” Ahead of Upcoming Album Release

The Cure have just released their highly-anticipated new single, “A Fragile Thing“, offering fans a second taste of their upcoming album Songs of a Lost World. This marks their first studio album in 16 years, set to drop on November 1st, and follows the stunning release of the LP’s opening track, “Alone”.

“A Fragile Thing” is a lush, atmospheric track that echoes the moody depths of The Cure’s classic Disintegration era. A fan favorite during their live performances, the studio version brings a new depth and emotional intensity. Robert Smith’s haunting vocals, paired with layered guitars, bass, and pianos, paint a poignant picture of emotional isolation, even between two people who share love.

As Songs of a Lost World nears release, “A Fragile Thing” serves as a powerful preview of the emotional depth and musical craftsmanship fans can expect. The full tracklist for the album has also been revealed, promising more from the iconic band’s signature style.

Check out the new single below and prepare for The Cure’s return on November 1st!

Songs of a Lost World tracklst:

01 Alone

02 And Nothing Is Forever

03 A Fragile Thing

04 Warsong

05 Drone:Nodrone

06 I Can Never Say Goodbye

07 All I Ever Am

08 End Song