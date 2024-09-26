The Cure Announces New Album Songs of a Lost World With First Single ‘Alone’

After a long 16-year wait, The Cure has officially announced their highly anticipated new album Songs of a Lost World, set for release on November 1. The iconic band, led by frontman Robert Smith, has also shared their first single from the album, “Alone“, a haunting track that sets the tone for what fans can expect from the upcoming release.

In a statement about “Alone”, Smith revealed its significance: “It’s the track that unlocked the record; as soon as we had that piece of music recorded, I knew it was the opening song, and I felt the whole album come into focus.” The song draws inspiration from the poem Dregs by English poet Ernest Dowson, which helped Smith finalize the lyrics and direction for the album.

Smith had been teasing the new record for years. Back in 2019, he mentioned that The Cure had recorded 19 songs that would span multiple albums. However, delays due to personal and professional reasons meant the album was put on hold. It wasn’t until 2022 when The Cure started playing new songs live, like “And Nothing Is Forever” and “I Can Never Say Goodbye”, that fans knew the new era was coming soon.

- Advertisement -

Produced by Robert Smith and Paul Corkett, Songs of a Lost World is the long-awaited follow-up to 2008’s 4:13 Dream. With a limited-edition eco-vinyl for “And Nothing Is Forever” and “I Can Never Say Goodbye” already available, fans can expect even more exclusive content as the band slowly unveils the album’s tracklist over the coming weeks.

As we count down to November 1, one thing is certain: The Cure is back, and Songs of a Lost World promises to be one of their most profound and introspective albums yet.