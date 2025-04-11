Bon Iver’s SABLE, fABLE: A Soulful Departure Into Light

Bon Iver has returned with SABLE, fABLE, a radiant and unpredictable double album that finds Justin Vernon letting in more sunlight than ever before. Released in April 2025, the record marks his first full-length project in nearly six years—and the emotional shift is palpable.

Rooted in his Wisconsin origins but aiming far beyond them, SABLE, fABLE reintroduces Bon Iver as something softer, groovier, and more hopeful. The project, split into two halves, carries the listener from minimalist folk meditations into soulful, genre-hopping explorations. “S P E Y S I D E,” the widely praised pre-release single, sets a fragile tone early on, evoking the stripped-back beauty of For Emma, Forever Ago. But just when fans start to feel grounded, the album blooms into something much bolder.

From the rich horns of “Awards Season” to the tender gospel-synth blend of “Day One” featuring Dijon and Flock of Dimes, Vernon makes it clear he’s no longer chasing the same ghosts. Instead, he’s chasing light. “Everything Is Peaceful Love” is among the most optimistic songs in the Bon Iver catalog—still complex, but full of warmth and clarity.

Production is sharp and immersive, thanks to longtime collaborators like Jim-E Stack and Mk.gee. Tracks like “Short Story” and “From” blur the lines between indie folk, soul, and glitch-pop, while “If Only I Could Wait” featuring Danielle Haim brings a hazy intimacy that underscores Vernon’s gift for collaboration. Each guest adds depth without overshadowing the core of the album—Vernon’s unmistakable voice, stretched and shaped in new ways.

“I’ll Be There” channels ’70s soul with conviction, while the ethereal closer “Au Revoir” serves as a graceful farewell. Even the standout experimental centerpiece “Walk Home” fuses vintage vibes with digitized vocals, showing Vernon still has surprises up his sleeve.

Though the album at times feels like two worlds stitched loosely together, that imbalance mirrors Bon Iver’s evolution: from indie folk recluse to sonic alchemist. SABLE, fABLE isn’t just a return—it’s a transformation. This is Bon Iver stepping out of the shadows with a vulnerable smile and an open heart.

SABLE, fABLE Tracklist:

1. THINGS BEHIND THINGS BEHIND THINGS

2. S P E Y S I D E

3. AWARDS SEASON

4. Short Story

5. Everything Is Peaceful Love

6. Walk Home

7. Day One feat. Dijon, Flock of Dimes

8. From

9. I’ll Be There

10. If Only I Could Wait feat. Danielle Haim

11. There’s A Rhythmn

12. Au Revoir