Bon Iver Announces New EP “Sable,” Featuring “S P E Y S I D E” – Out October 18

Bon Iver fans received a thrilling surprise with the midnight release of “S P E Y S I D E,” marking the band’s first new music in four years. Alongside the new song came the announcement of a three-track EP, Sable, due for release on October 18 via Jagjaguwar. The EP includes “S P E Y S I D E” as well as two other tracks: “THINGS BEHIND THINGS BEHIND THINGS” and “AWARDS SEASON.”

The tracks were written by frontman Justin Vernon between 2020 and 2023, recorded at his Wisconsin-based April Base studio. Vernon, who produced the project with Jim-E Stack, describes the EP as an exploration of “guilt, anguish, and unfinished business.” According to a press release, the title Sable references “near blackness,” symbolizing the emotional weight of the songs, which reflect on a period of personal turmoil and healing.

In addition to the audio release, fans can also watch the black-and-white music video for “S P E Y S I D E,” directed by Erinn Springer. The minimalist video showcases Vernon’s raw and vulnerable state, with a focus on his intimate connection to the song’s themes.

This new chapter in Bon Iver’s discography follows their acclaimed 2019 album i,i, offering a more personal and stripped-down sound. Fans can look forward to the October release of Sable, a deeply emotional collection sure to resonate with Bon Iver’s devoted audience.