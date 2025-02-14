back to top
Greek Edition

Bon Iver Unveils New Single “Everything Is Peaceful Love” Ahead of Upcoming Album

The first taste of SABLE, fABLE arrives with a joyful music video starring John Wilson.

By Hit Channel
In
Rock

After a six-year wait, Bon Iver has returned with new music, unveiling “Everything Is Peaceful Love”, the lead single from his upcoming album SABLE, fABLE, due out April 11. The track features John Wilson, who also stars in the accompanying music video.

“‘Everything Is Peaceful Love’ gives me what I want for this album, all in one video,” Justin Vernon shared in a statement. “The idea that happiness and joy are the highest form and the true buoyancy of survival, and even taking yourself less seriously could heal the world.”

Vernon revealed that the track set the tone for the entire album, calling it the moment when he “knew what kind of record” he wanted to make. The music video captures that same spirit, featuring footage shot and edited by Wilson, known for his HBO series How To with John Wilson. “I wanted the video to just be people smiling uncontainably,” Vernon explained, crediting Eric Timothy Carlson for suggesting Wilson’s involvement.

- Advertisement -

The single lands as track six on the 13-song album, which also includes titles like “Day One” featuring Dijon and Flock of Dimes, “Walk Home,” and “I’ll Be There.” The first five tracks are grouped under the title “Short Story.”

Fans can now stream “Everything Is Peaceful Love” on Spotify and Apple Music, with SABLE, fABLE arriving everywhere on April 11.

- Advertisement -
Follow the Hit Channel on Google News so you don't miss any music news
Follow the Hit Channel on Spotify and discover amazing playlists

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Friday, February 14, 2025

© 2024, Hit Channel. All rights reserved