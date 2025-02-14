Bon Iver Unveils New Single “Everything Is Peaceful Love” Ahead of Upcoming Album

After a six-year wait, Bon Iver has returned with new music, unveiling “Everything Is Peaceful Love”, the lead single from his upcoming album SABLE, fABLE, due out April 11. The track features John Wilson, who also stars in the accompanying music video.

“‘Everything Is Peaceful Love’ gives me what I want for this album, all in one video,” Justin Vernon shared in a statement. “The idea that happiness and joy are the highest form and the true buoyancy of survival, and even taking yourself less seriously could heal the world.”

Vernon revealed that the track set the tone for the entire album, calling it the moment when he “knew what kind of record” he wanted to make. The music video captures that same spirit, featuring footage shot and edited by Wilson, known for his HBO series How To with John Wilson. “I wanted the video to just be people smiling uncontainably,” Vernon explained, crediting Eric Timothy Carlson for suggesting Wilson’s involvement.

The single lands as track six on the 13-song album, which also includes titles like “Day One” featuring Dijon and Flock of Dimes, “Walk Home,” and “I’ll Be There.” The first five tracks are grouped under the title “Short Story.”

Fans can now stream “Everything Is Peaceful Love” on Spotify and Apple Music, with SABLE, fABLE arriving everywhere on April 11.