Coachella 2025 Lineup and Schedule: Lady Gaga, Green Day, Post Malone, and Full Set Times Revealed

Coachella 2025 is locked, loaded, and louder than ever. The full artist lineup and stage schedule have officially dropped for both weekends of the festival — April 11–13 and April 18–20 — in Indio, California.

This year’s headliners are nothing short of iconic: Lady Gaga returns triumphantly to the Coachella Stage on Friday nights, joined by Green Day (Saturday), Post Malone (Sunday), and Travis Scott, who takes the midnight slot on Saturdays. It’s a genre-bending bill built to please everyone from pop devotees to rap heads and rock revivalists.

New additions to the 2025 bill include arena legends Weezer and global pop giant Ed Sheeran. Weezer hits the Mojave Stage at 3:10 PM on Saturday, April 11, while Sheeran takes the same stage the following Saturday at 3:00 PM.

Elsewhere on the lineup, the depth is staggering. Missy Elliott heats up Friday nights before Gaga, while Charli XCX delivers two sets ahead of Green Day. Kraftwerk returns to close out the Mojave Stage on both Sundays, and EDM titan Tiësto headlines Quasar on April 13. You’ll also find The Martinez Brothers b2b Loco Dice, HiTech wrapping Sonora, and major techno names like VTSS, HAAi, Sara Landry, and Amelie Lens across the festival’s more underground stages.

Expect standout sets from The Prodigy, Megan Thee Stallion, Clairo, Japanese Breakfast, Mustard, Tyla, Arca, and DJ Gigola, with a wide-reaching blend of alt-pop, bass, and avant-garde sounds that highlight Coachella’s global appeal in 2025.

FKA twigs was originally slated to perform both Friday nights but had to cancel due to visa complications. Similarly, Massive Attack declined to appear, citing the environmental impact of the festival — a rare but increasingly vocal concern among touring artists.

Each day kicks off at 1 PM Pacific Daylight Time, and thanks to Coachella’s partnership with YouTube, all six stages will be streamed live across both weekends. Viewers worldwide can catch headline sets and curated stage moments in real time, or stream highlights overnight.

For those headed to the desert or tuning in from home, Coachella 2025 promises to be one of the most dynamic and diverse editions in the festival’s history. From nostalgic reunions to first-time appearances, this year’s lineup marks a definitive moment in live music’s ongoing evolution.

Weekend 1 Schedule

Friday, April 11, 2025

Lady Gaga (11:10, Coachella Stage)

Missy Elliott (9:00, Coachella Stage)

Benson Boone (7:10, Coachella Stage)

Marina (5:40, Coachella Stage)

Thee Sacred Souls (4:20, Coachella Stage)

Gabe Real (3:00, Coachella Stage)

Parcels (10:10, Outdoor Theatre)

The Marías (8:20, Outdoor Theatre)

Tyla (6:45, Outdoor Theatre)

The Go-Go’s (5:25, Outdoor Theatre)

Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 (4:05, Outdoor Theatre)

Tiffany Tyson (2:50, Outdoor Theatre)

HiTech (10:00, Sonora)

Speed (8:40, Sonora)

Los Mirlos (7:30, Sonora)

Kneecap (6:10, Sonora)

Julie (5:00, Sonora)

Tops (3:50, Sonora)

Vs Self (3:00, Sonora)

Glixen (2:00, Sonora)

Doom Dave (1:00, Sonora)

Indo Warehouse (10:40, Gobi)

Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso (9:30, Gobi)

Artemas (8:15, Gobi)

A. G. Cook (7:00, Gobi)

D4vd (5:55, Gobi)

4batz (4:45, Gobi)

Maribou State (3:30, Gobi)

Parisi (2:15, Gobi)

Saison. (1:20, Gobi)

The Prodigy (10:05, Mojave)

Miike Snow (8:35, Mojave)

Eyedress (7:20, Mojave)

Djo (6:05, Mojave)

Lola Young (4:50, Mojave)

Saint Jhn (3:40, Mojave)

Ravyn Lenae (2:35, Mojave)

Sincerely, Manolo (1:30, Mojave)

Mustard (11:50, Sahara)

Glorilla (10:25 Sahara)

Yeat (9:10, Sahara)

Lisa (7:45, Sahara)

Sara Landry (6:10, Sahara)

Three 6 Mafia (5:15, Sahara)

Chris Lorenzo (4:00, Sahara)

Austin Millz (2:55, Sahara)

Massio (1:45, Sahara)

Vintage Culture (11:15, Yuma)

Chris Stussy (9:45, Yuma)

Pete Tong x Ahmed Spins (8:15, Yuma)

Tinlicker (7:00, Yuma)

Beltran (5:45, Yuma)

Damian Lazarus (4:45, Yuma)

Shermanology (3:45, Yuma)

Moon Boots (2:45, Yuma)

Coco & Breezy (1:45, Yuma)

Erez (1:00, Yuma)

The Martinez Brothers x Loco Dice (7:00, Quasar)

Coco & Breezy x Kaleena Zanders (5:00, Quasar)

Saturday, April 12, 2025

Travis Scott (12:00 a.m., Coachella Stage)

Green Day (9:05, Coachella Stage)

Charli XCX (7:15, Coachella Stage)

T-Pain (5:25, Coachella Stage)

Jimmy Eat World (4:00, Coachella Stage)

Skrause (2:45, Coachella Stage)

The Original Misfits (11:20, Outdoor Theatre)

Above & Beyond (9:45, Outdoor Theatre)

Clairo (8:15, Outdoor Theatre)

Gustavo Dudamel & LA Phil (6:25, Outdoor Theatre)

Japanese Breakfast (5:05, Outdoor Theatre)

Tink (4:00, Outdoor Theatre)

Megatone (2:45, Outdoor Theatre) El Mallila (9:50, Sonora)

VTSS (8:30, Sonora)

Blonde Redhead (6:10, Sonora)

Underscores (5:00, Sonora)

Judeline (3:50, Sonora)

Together Pangaea (2:40, Sonora)

Prison Affair (1:50, Sonora)

Triste Juventud x Tótem (1:00, Sonora) Rawayana (11:00, Gobi)

Beth Gibbons (9:40, Gobi)

Darkside (8:20, Gobi)

2hollis (6:30, Gobi)

Viagra Boys (5:15, Gobi)

Glass Beams (4:05, Gobi)

Medium Build (2:10, Gobi)

Elusive (1:30, Gobi) The Dare (11:00, Mojave)

Horsegiirl (9:45, Mojave)

Hanumanking (8:25, Mojave)

Ivan Cornejo (7:15, Mojave)

Sam Fender (5:55, Mojave)

Yo Gabba Gabba! (4:45, Mojave)

Weezer (3:10, Mojave)

Record Safari (2:00, Mojave) Keinemusik (11:30, Sahara)

Mau P (9:50, Sahara)

Enhypen (8:35, Sahara)

Shoreline Mafia (6:45, Sahara)

Disco Lines (5:25, Sahara)

Alok (4:10, Sahara)

Salute (3:05, Sahara)

Talón (1:50, Sahara) Eli Brown (11:00, Yuma)

Amelie Lens (9:30, Yuma)

Mind Against x Massano (8:00, Yuma)

Infected Mushroom (6:45, Yuma)

Indira Paganotto (5:30, Yuma)

Klangkuenstler (4:15, Yuma)

Layton Giordani (3:00, Yuma)

DJ Gigola (2:00, Yuma)

Haii (1:00, Yuma) Barry Can’t Swim x 2ManyDJs x Salute (8:15, Quasar)

Fcukers x Haii (6:00, Quasar) Sunday, April 13, 2025 Post Malone (10:25, Coachella Stage)

Megan Thee Stallion (8:35, Coachella Stage)

Junior H (7:00, Coachella Stage)

Beabadoobee (5:25, Coachella Stage)

Shaboozey (4:05, Coachella Stage)

Jaqck Glam (3:00 Coachella Stage) Polo & Pan (10:55, Outdoor Theatre)

Zedd (9:10, Outdoor Theatre)

Jennie (7:45, Outdoor Theatre)

Still Woozy (6:15, Outdoor Theatre)

Keshi (5:00, Outdoor Theatre)

Meute (3:40, Outdoor Theatre) Snow Strippers (9:05, Sonora)

Ginger Root (7:40, Sonora)

Circle Jerks (6:30, Sonora)

Soft Play (5:20, Sonora)

Wisp (4:10, Sonora)

Bob Vylan (3:00, Sonora)

Kumo 99 (2:00, Sonora)

Sin Rastro (1:00, Sonora) Amyl and the Sniffers (9:55, Gobi)

Arca (8:35, Gobi)

BigXthaPlug (7:25, Gobi)

Mohamed Ramadan (6:20, Gobi)

Amaarae (5:00, Gobi)

The Beaches (3:45, Gobi)

Hope Tala (2:40, Gobi)

WaveGroove (1:30, Gobi) Kraftwerk (9:25, Mojave)

Basement Jaxx (8:00, Mojave)

Rema (6:40, Mojave)

Jessie Murph (5:25, Mojave)

Muni Long (4:10, Mojave)

Fcukers (3:00, Mojave)

Pennywild (1:45, Mojave) XG (10:55, Sahara)

Ty Dolla $ign (9:35, Sahara)

Chase & Status (8:10, Sahara)

Boris Brejcha (7:00, Sahara)

Sammy Virji (6:00, Sahara)

Ben Böhmer (5:00, Sahara)

Interplanetary Criminal (3:40, Sahara)

Tom Breu (2:00, Sahara) Dixon x Jimi Jules (10:30, Yuma)

Francis Mercier (9:00, Yuma)

Dennis Cruz (7:30, Yuma)

Sparrow & Barbossa (6:30, Yuma)

Tripolism (4:30, Yuma)

Desiree (3:00, Yuma)

Amémé (2:00, Yuma)

Yulia Niko (1:00, Yuma) Tiësto (7:00, Quasar)

Odd Mob (5:00, Quasar)