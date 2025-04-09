Metallica Unveil Powerful First Trailer for Fan Documentary ‘Metallica Saved My Life’

Metallica has dropped the first look at their upcoming fan-focused documentary, Metallica Saved My Life, a raw and emotional project that goes far beyond backstage access. Directed by Grammy-winning filmmaker and longtime collaborator Jonas Åkerlund, the film is set to debut in select cities during the North American leg of the band’s M72 World Tour.

Described by the band as “not quite finished yet,” the documentary is built around the voices of the fans—the true engine of Metallica’s legacy. Featuring heartfelt testimonies from around the globe, Metallica Saved My Life reveals how the band’s music has offered strength, survival, and identity for over four decades. From war survivors to outcasts in metal subcultures, each story threads into a larger narrative of connection, escape, and empowerment.

Lars Ulrich sets the tone in the teaser trailer, declaring, “Metallica is a state of mind,” while fans describe what the band means to them: hope, escape, family, freedom. James Hetfield embraces that sentiment, calling the film “a gathering of like-minded people there to celebrate life.” One of the most poignant moments comes from a Black fan who challenges racial stereotypes in metal, recalling how people questioned his connection to “white people music.”

- Advertisement -

Åkerlund’s direction brings his signature cinematic grit—he previously helmed Metallica’s “Whiskey in the Jar” and “ManUNkind” videos, alongside major visuals for Madonna and Lady Gaga. In this new film, he flips the lens outward, focusing on the fans as the heroes.

The band will screen the film during the M72 tour from April through June in phone-free sessions, with a strict two-ticket limit per person. Actor Jason Momoa is also slated to appear in the full release, set to arrive later in 2025.

Alongside the documentary rollout, Metallica has partnered with the American Red Cross for a series of blood drives during their upcoming U.S. dates. It’s another move that echoes the band’s ethos of giving back to the community that has stood by them through every era.