Maroon 5 Comeback 2025: New Album, New Single & Fall Tour Confirmed

After years of quiet, Maroon 5 is officially making noise again in 2025. Frontman Adam Levine confirmed the long-rumored comeback during his recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and while he stayed vague on the specifics, fans have plenty to get excited about.

The return begins with a brand-new single dropping at the end of April, marking the band’s first major release since 2023’s “Middle Ground” and its country remix with Mickey Guyton. While the song’s title remains under wraps, Levine’s excitement was clear, teasing that the track sets the tone for what’s shaping up to be a vibrant new chapter.

Following the single, a full-length album is expected to arrive during the summer, though the title and exact release date are still a mystery. This upcoming record will be Maroon 5’s eighth studio album, following 2021’s Jordi, which featured collaborations with H.E.R., Megan Thee Stallion, and Stevie Nicks.

Levine also hinted at a fall 2025 tour, saying only that it’s coming “fall-ish”—the band’s first full run since playing high-profile international shows across Asia and a Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live in early 2024.

The return coincides with Adam’s comeback as a coach on The Voice Season 27, after stepping away in Season 16. Reflecting on the break, Levine said he needed time to reconnect with his core passion: “making music and playing music.” Now, with fresh energy and renewed purpose, Maroon 5 is poised to reignite the pop-rock scene in 2025.

While fans await more concrete details, the stars seem to be aligning for what could be one of the year’s biggest mainstream music returns. New music, live shows, and the unmistakable charisma of Adam Levine—it’s all on the horizon.