Pulp Returns with More, Their First Album in 24 Years

After more than two decades, Britpop icons Pulp are officially back with More, their first album since 2001’s We Love Life. The long-awaited LP drops June 6 via Rough Trade and marks a full-circle moment for fans who’ve held onto hope since the band’s string of reunion shows in 2023.

Frontman Jarvis Cocker made the announcement on BBC 6 Music, debuting the lead single “Spike Island,” a track that swells with nostalgic tension and sonic wit—classic Pulp with a 2025 pulse. Alongside it comes the promise of new songs fans first caught glimpses of during the reunion tour, including “Hymn of the North,” “Background Noise,” and “Farmer’s Market.”

Pulp’s reawakening wasn’t just a whim—it was the organic result of soundchecks that turned into songwriting sessions, Cocker explained. “When we started touring again in 2023, we practiced a new song called ‘Hymn of the North’… This seemed to open the floodgates,” he said. The album quickly took shape in early 2024, and for the first time in the band’s history, the recording process was wrapped in just three weeks.

More isn’t just a return—it’s a statement. Cocker is joined by core members Candida Doyle, Nick Banks, and Mark Webber, along with a cast of collaborators including Richard Hawley and Jason Buckle. The Eno family even lends their voices to one track, while string arrangements by Richard Jones are brought to life by the Elysian Collective.

Crucially, More is dedicated to the memory of longtime bassist Steve Mackey, who passed away in 2023. “This is the best that we can do,” Cocker wrote in his closing note. “No A.I. was involved during the process.” That last line feels especially poignant in a music era increasingly touched by algorithms—the warmth, wit, and weight of More are all unmistakably human.

Fans won’t have to wait long to see the band live again. Pulp will headline arenas across the UK and co-headline select North American dates with LCD Soundsystem later this year, reigniting the Britpop flame with a tour as bold and immediate as the album itself.

More isn’t just a nostalgic victory lap—it’s proof that after 24 years, Pulp still knows how to make music that matters.

Pulp’s More Tracklist

1. “Spike Island”

2. “Tina”

3. “Grown Ups”

4. “Slow Jam”

5. “Farmers Market”

6. “My Sex”

7. “Got To Have Love”

8. “Background Noise”

9. “Partial Eclipse”

10. “Hymn Of The North”

11. “A Sunset”