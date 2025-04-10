Jennifer Lopez Returns to Host 2025 American Music Awards on CBS

Jennifer Lopez is set to light up television screens once again as the official host of the 2025 American Music Awards, airing live on CBS this Memorial Day, May 26. The broadcast marks a bold new chapter for the AMAs, now relocated to Las Vegas for the first time and returning after a two-and-a-half-year hiatus from its regular format.

Lopez, whose charisma and command of the stage are legendary, last hosted the AMAs in 2015—delivering an unforgettable opening dance number that still gets replayed online. Now, ten years later, she’s back to lead the show’s 51st edition, promising to bring the same iconic energy to a new audience in a new city.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jennifer Lopez back,” said Dick Clark Productions CEO Jay Penske. “Jennifer’s incredible talent and incomparable stage presence make her the ideal host of the show.” Her return was quietly teased during the AMAs’ 50th anniversary special six months ago, which scored impressive viewership numbers and paved the way for the show’s full-scale return in 2025.

In addition to hosting, Lopez will take the stage for what producers are billing as one of the most anticipated performances of the night. Known for her genre-blending sound, flawless choreography, and visual storytelling, her AMAs 2025 set is expected to be a centerpiece of the evening—packed with the kind of electrifying spectacle fans have come to expect from J.Lo.

The show will stream live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS and Paramount+ for Showtime subscribers. Paramount+ Essential users will be able to catch it on-demand the following day. For the first time, the AMAs will also use its Memorial Day scheduling to spotlight heartfelt tributes to U.S. troops and veterans—adding emotional resonance to the high-gloss glamour of music’s most fan-driven awards night.

With a career that spans decades and bridges music, film, fashion, and pop culture, Lopez is more than a performer—she’s a cultural force. And as she steps back onto the AMAs stage, she’s not just hosting a show—she’s launching summer in signature J.Lo style.

‼️ WE REPEAT @JLo is hosting the 2025 #AMAs, plus she'll be performing LIVE 🎵 📺 Tune-in Monday, May 26 (Memorial Day) at 8pm ET | 5pm PT on @CBS and @paramountplus! pic.twitter.com/y4AlmJSmht — American Music Awards (@AMAs) April 9, 2025