Cristoph Unleashes Debut Album Life Through A Different Lens – A Sonic Journey from Dusk ’Til Dawn

Cristoph has officially dropped his debut artist album Life Through A Different Lens, an ambitious 18-track sonic adventure crafted to replicate the energy and evolution of an open-to-close DJ set. Released on his own label, Consequence of Society Recordings (COS), the album invites listeners into a deeply curated nightlife narrative—where beats, emotion, and experimentation collide.

In Life Through A Different Lens, Cristoph leans fully into the art of storytelling through sound. The album is designed to be played front-to-back in chronological order, each track seamlessly blending into the next while maintaining its own sonic identity. From deep house to driving techno, the project showcases the Newcastle-born artist’s technical mastery and bold creativity.

Opening with the hauntingly emotional “See Me Now” featuring Afnan Prince, Cristoph sets a reflective tone before shifting gears with “A New Chapter” and the club-ready lead single “String Thing.” The record’s structure mirrors the natural progression of a real-time DJ set, pulling you deeper into its hypnotic layers with every track.

Cristoph also taps into his label’s vibrant artist community for powerful collaborations. Highlights include the haunting “Surrender” featuring Luke Coulson, the kinetic “Raise The Alarm” with Harry Diamond, and the twisted, glitchy ride of “Fractual” alongside ADZ. These features bring diverse flavors to the album, while still serving the larger arc of the night-long journey.

Midway through, the album hits peak energy with “Paradise,” a progressive anthem with longtime collaborator Jem Cooke that’s destined to dominate dancefloors. The back half of the LP leans into Cristoph’s more experimental side—“Cicada” incorporates real insect samples for an industrial yet organic vibe, while “Set The Scene” and “Redwood” (with Weska) delve into minimal, mood-driven territory.

Closing out on a high yet introspective note, the album’s final cuts—“Where Do We Go” and “Looks Like I’m Waiting” (featuring CultureKind and Afnan Prince)—linger with a dark, ethereal afterglow that leaves a lasting impression.

To celebrate the release, Cristoph embarks on his O2C North America and Canada tour starting April 11 in Toronto. The tour exclusively features open-to-close sets, embodying the very spirit of Life Through A Different Lens. Stops include Chicago, Detroit, and New York, where fans can fully immerse themselves in Cristoph’s deep, emotional brand of dance music.

Whether you’re in a darkened club or streaming at home, Life Through A Different Lens it’s a meticulously mapped out dancefloor odyssey that begs to be experienced from beginning to end.