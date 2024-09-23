The Cure to Release First New Song in 16 Years, “Alone,” This Thursday

After 16 long years, The Cure is finally making their return to the music scene with their new single, “Alone,” set to release this Thursday. The song will premiere on Mary Anne Hobbs’ BBC Radio 6 Music show at 7 a.m. Eastern (noon UK time). Fans have been eagerly awaiting new music since the band’s last album, 4:13 Dream in 2008, and “Alone” is expected to be part of their forthcoming album Songs of a Lost World.

The teaser shared on social media reveals a haunting symphonic ballad with heavy drums and electric guitar, with Robert Smith’s iconic vocals singing, “This is the end of every song that we sing / The fire burned out to ash, the stars grow dim with tears.”

The journey to new music has been a long one. After scrapping an earlier project titled 4:14 Scream, The Cure returned to the studio in 2019, recording 19 songs. The new album is described by Smith as “incredibly dark and intense,” promising to be a standout in their discography. Alongside this long-awaited release, mysterious hints have surfaced about the album’s release date—November 1, 2024.

Be sure to tune in for the premiere of “Alone” and witness the beginning of the next era for The Cure.