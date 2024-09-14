The Cure Tease New Album Songs of a Lost World Set for November Release

Excitement is building among fans of The Cure as the band teases their upcoming album, Songs of a Lost World. Fans began sharing postcards they received from the band, which feature the album’s title and a potential release date, written in Roman numerals: 1/11/24, hinting at a November 1st, 2024 launch.

The buzz started when The Cure updated their social media profile image, sparking speculation. Guitarist Reeves Gabrels added to the anticipation by sharing a link to the band’s website, encouraging fans to sign up for their mailing list. With these recent clues, it seems we’re finally on the verge of a major announcement from the iconic band.

Could this be the long-awaited release fans have been hoping for? Stay tuned as more details emerge!

