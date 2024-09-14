back to top
The Cure Tease New Album Songs of a Lost World Set for November Release

Fans Receive Postcards Confirming Album Title and Release Date for November 1st

By Hit Channel
In
Rock
The Cure

Excitement is building among fans of The Cure as the band teases their upcoming album, Songs of a Lost World. Fans began sharing postcards they received from the band, which feature the album’s title and a potential release date, written in Roman numerals: 1/11/24, hinting at a November 1st, 2024 launch.

The buzz started when The Cure updated their social media profile image, sparking speculation. Guitarist Reeves Gabrels added to the anticipation by sharing a link to the band’s website, encouraging fans to sign up for their mailing list. With these recent clues, it seems we’re finally on the verge of a major announcement from the iconic band.

Could this be the long-awaited release fans have been hoping for? Stay tuned as more details emerge!

