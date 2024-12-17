The Cure’s Next Album Coming Summer 2025

The legendary British band, The Cure, has exciting plans for fans: their next album could drop as soon as summer 2025. The announcement, made by frontman Robert Smith, marks an unexpected turnaround for the band, which took 16 years to release Songs of a Lost World but is now poised to release a follow-up just months later.

If released as planned, this new record will continue a resurgence for The Cure, cementing their legacy as pioneers of gothic rock while introducing their timeless sound to a new generation of listeners.

In a recent interview with X-Posure with John Kennedy, Robert Smith shared that he is actively finalizing tracks for the album, which he refers to as a “companion piece” to their latest release, Songs of a Lost World.

The upcoming album will feature 10 tracks and include what Smith calls “our saddest song yet.” Unlike its predecessor, which was steeped in dark, melancholic themes, this follow-up promises a more varied tone.

Smith explained:

“There are a couple of songs we’ve played live that didn’t make it onto Songs of a Lost World and some brand-new material no one has heard yet. It’s less dark in some ways but still emotionally intense.”

This rapid production pace signals a creative resurgence for the band. Smith also revealed that there are still 14–15 songs from the 4:13 Dream sessions waiting to be completed, hinting at even more music to come:

“The reception to Songs of a Lost World has inspired me to revisit that material. I never thought I’d go back to it, but now feels like the right time.”

In addition to the next album, Smith has teased a third project. During Tim Burgess’s Listening Party, he described this as a “completely different” collection of tracks:

“It’s a mix of late-night studio recordings and experimental material. Some of the tracks are really unique and quite unlike anything we’ve done before.”

While no release date has been hinted at for this third album, it underscores The Cure’s commitment to continuing their musical evolution.

Adding to their recent streak of activity, The Cure has also released a live album titled Songs of a Live World: Troxy London MMXXIV. Recorded on the day of Songs of a Lost World’s release (November 1, 2024), the live album reimagines the studio tracks in a concert setting.

Available now on streaming platforms, all royalties from this live project are being donated to War Child, a charity aiding children affected by conflict.

With their next album slated for summer and more projects potentially in the pipeline, 2025 looks to be a landmark year for The Cure. Fans can expect not only new music but also deeper explorations of the themes and sounds that have defined the band’s 45-year career.

Smith’s creative momentum reflects both gratitude for the response to Songs of a Lost World and a renewed energy to push boundaries.

“When I’m closer to the music, that’s where I feel I’m supposed to be,” Smith concluded in his interview.