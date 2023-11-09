The Chemical Brothers’ ‘Goodbye’: A Sonic Odyssey with Erol Alkan’s Touch and Visual Splendor

The Chemical Brothers have once again captivated music enthusiasts with their latest single, “Goodbye,” accompanied by a visually striking music video. Directed by Smith & Lyall, the Chems’ long-term visual collaborators, the video is a kaleidoscopic journey that mirrors the passionate and intense phases of a relationship. Watch the mesmerizing clip in the top of the post.

One of the highlights of The Chemical Brothers’ tenth album, “For That Beautiful Feeling,” and a crowd favorite in recent live shows, “Goodbye” is a track heavy on dusty synths, sampled vocals, and clattering drum breaks. What already seemed to be a masterpiece has gained a special touch in the hands of super producer and close friend of the band, Erol Alkan. Alkan transformed the track into a nine-minute-plus ecstatic analogue techno stomp, driven by a bassline that confidently takes control of any dance floor it soundtracks.

To complement the sonic experience of the original track, the English electronic music duo partnered with the show directors Smith & Lyall for the video, creating a stunning visual representation that is as infectious as the beats themselves.

- Advertisement -

The single is the latest addition to The Chemical Brothers’ critically acclaimed album, ‘For That Beautiful Feeling,’ which made its debut in September. The album has already seen success with previous releases such as ‘Live Again’ and ‘No Reason,’ both of which paved the way for this latest installment.

The Chemical Brothers recently concluded their UK arena tour in support of the new LP with a grand finale at The O2 in London. Their final show of the year is set to take place as part of the Corona Capital 2023 festival in Mexico City on November 19th. Additionally, next month they will appear at an ‘In Conversation’ event in central London, discussing their new biography, ‘Paused In Cosmic Reflection.’

In February, the duo — Ed Simons and Tom Rowlands — will head to Japan, New Zealand, and Australia for more dates. Earlier this year, they were among several high-profile acts to pull North American shows due to rising costs. Speaking to Billboard magazine in September, they explained overheads mean the region is “not really viable at the moment.