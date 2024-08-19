The Blessed Madonna and Kylie Minogue Unite for Club Anthem “Edge Of Saturday Night”

The Blessed Madonna and Kylie Minogue have teamed up for the electrifying new single “Edge Of Saturday Night,” a track that promises to be the dance anthem of the summer. This collaboration is featured on The Blessed Madonna‘s eagerly anticipated debut album, Godspeed, set to release on October 11.

The origins of “Edge Of Saturday Night” date back to March 2020, right before the world went into lockdown. The Blessed Madonna, inspired by a DJ set in Berlin, began working on the track that would evolve over four years. Reflecting on the journey, she shared, “This story is about edges. When I was given the opportunity to begin an album, we were on the edge of lockdown. When I sat down to write lyrics for the very first time, I was on the edge of a brand new life.”

The song captures the essence of breaking free from the week’s burdens, with Minogue’s vocals delivering the poetic line, “Monday doesn’t matter at all,” a reminder to live for the weekend and embrace the energy of a Saturday night. The track opens with bright, twangy pluck synths, setting an uplifting tone that carries throughout the song.

The Blessed Madonna and Minogue, despite working remotely on the project, finally met in person in Ibiza during The Blessed Madonna’s DJ set for CircoLoco at DC-10 in late July. The music video, which will be released on August 23, was filmed at the iconic Pikes Hotel in Ibiza, the same venue famously featured in Wham!’s “Club Tropicana” video.

Kylie Minogue, reflecting on the experience, said, “Almost 30 years after my first stay at Pikes Hotel in Ibiza, it was a total joy to revisit this iconic destination. I loved sharing this unforgettable moment with The Blessed Madonna and am so happy the excitement and energy of this hot August club adventure was captured in the video for ‘Edge Of Saturday Night’.”

This collaboration follows Kylie’s recent work with Oliver Heldens on “10 Out Of 10” and her 2021 expanded release of DISCO: Guest List Edition. As both artists continue to push the boundaries of dance music, “Edge Of Saturday Night” stands out as a testament to their enduring influence and creative synergy.