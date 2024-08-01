The Blessed Madonna’s Debut Album ‘Godspeed’ Set to Transform the Dance Music Scene

The dance music world is abuzz with excitement as The Blessed Madonna unveils her long-awaited debut studio album, “Godspeed“, scheduled for release on October 11, 2024, via Warner Records. This monumental 24-track project marks a new chapter in the artist’s career, following her acclaimed remix work and singles.

The Blessed Madonna, also known as Marea Stamper, has shared that “Godspeed” represents both a new beginning and a poignant end. Reflecting on her journey during the pandemic, Stamper revealed, “After nearly a year in lockdown, when I signed the paperwork to make this album, I called my dad in Kentucky to share the news. His pride and relief were palpable, knowing I was going to be okay. His voice, captured at the start of the record, will remain with ‘Godspeed’ forever, making countless more journeys for everyone who hears it.”

The album features an impressive lineup of collaborators, including Kylie Minogue, Jamie Principle, and Clementine Douglas, among others. The Blessed Madonna has already teased the album with singles such as “Serotonin Moonbeams,” “We Still Believe,” and “Carry Me Higher.” Each track offers a unique glimpse into the thematic depth of “Godspeed,” which blends personal reflections with an exploration of rave culture and spirituality.

In addition to the title track, which features DJ E-Clyps, fans can look forward to a diverse range of sounds and emotions throughout the album. “Godspeed” promises to be a transformative experience, echoing the artist’s journey and the universal themes of hope and renewal.

Stay tuned for the full album release on October 11, and immerse yourself in the emotional and sonic landscape that The Blessed Madonna has crafted with “Godspeed.” For now, listen to the title track and explore the tracklist to get a taste of what’s to come.

Godspeed:

God Has Left The Room (Intro) Somebody’s Daughter Nowhere Fast Henny Hold Up Feat. Mother Marygold, Ric Wilson Jinterlude Serotonin Moonbeams Edge of Saturday Night with Kylie Minogue U Want 6 Grand 4 Wut (Interlude) Blessed Already Feat. Ric Wilson, Mabl Strength (R U Ready) Feat. Joy Crookes Why Trax Records Still Sucks in 24 (Interlude) We Still Believe Feat. Jamie Principle That’s The Shhh (Pure Love) (Interlude) Carry Me Higher Feat. Danielle Ponder Henterlude Feat. Joy Anonymous Back 2 Love Feat. Jin Jin Brand New Feat. James Vincent McMorrow, A-Trak Count On My Love Feat. Daniel Wilson, KON Godspeed Feat. DJ E-Clyps Secretariat Feat. Shaun J. Wright, KON Mercy (The Welcome) Feat. Jacob Lusk Mercy Feat. Jacob Lusk Your Mom <3 (Interlude) Happier Feat. Clementine Douglas

For further updates on The Blessed Madonna’s music and tour dates, follow her official channels and stay tuned for more exciting announcements.