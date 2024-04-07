Techno Titans Unite: Paul Oakenfold & Carl Cox Drop ‘Concentrate’

Brace yourselves for an epic collaboration as two industry giants, Paul Oakenfold and Carl Cox, join forces for the very first time on their electrifying techno single, ‘Concentrate‘.

Celebrating the 30th anniversary of Perfecto Records, this groundbreaking track embodies the essence of their legendary partnership. Oakenfold describes it as a natural evolution, stating, “Teaming up with Carl for ‘Concentrate’ was a natural evolution for us. It’s our way of paying homage to our history and to show where we’re at right now musically.”

Cox echoes the sentiment, expressing his excitement about the synergy between their styles, “Working with Paul on this track was an absolute blast. ‘Concentrate’ represents the perfect synergy between our styles, and we can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”

This release is just the beginning of an extraordinary journey as ‘Concentrate’ kicks off Perfecto Records’ year-long celebration, ‘Perfecto 30’. Expect special releases, remixes, collaborations, live events, and even a documentary to commemorate three decades of groundbreaking music.

As the beats of ‘Concentrate’ reverberate around the globe, Oakenfold is set to embark on a series of DJ appearances across the US, UK, Ibiza, and Australia, ensuring fans get a taste of the magic live.

Don’t miss out on this historic moment in electronic music history. Stream ‘Concentrate’ now and witness the fusion of two titans creating musical fireworks like never before!