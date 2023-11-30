Greek Edition

Taylor Swift’s Surprise Spotify Drop: ‘You’re Losing Me (From The Vault)’

Celebrating Spotify's Global Top Artist of 2023 and Unveiling Hidden Gems from Swift's Musical Archives

By fotismc
In
Pop
Taylor Swift - 1989

Pop sensation Taylor Swift has delighted her fans by dropping ‘You’re Losing Me (From The Vault)’ on Spotify following her achievement as the Top 2023 Global Artist on the streaming platform.

Taking to her official Twitter page, Swift shared the exciting news along with gratitude for the recognition, making it a special birthday and holiday gift. In her tweet, she expressed disbelief at being named Spotify’s Global Top Artist and thanked fans worldwide for their support throughout the year.

“We’ve seriously had THE MOST fun this year out there on tour and now this. Are you serious? So I was trying to think of a way to thank you, and a lot of you have been asking me to put ‘You’re Losing Me (From The Vault)’ on streaming… so here you go! You can finally listen EVERYWHERE now,” she continued.

‘You’re Losing Me’ is Swift’s latest release from the “From the Vault” collection, featuring tracks that didn’t make it to her official studio albums from various eras. Co-written with producer and Bleachers frontman Jack Antonoff, the song initially premiered in May 2022 as an exclusive on the “Late Night Edition” of Swift’s 2022 LP ‘Midnights.’ A digital version of the track was also made available on her official web store.

