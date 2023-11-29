Spotify Wrapped 2023 Unveils the Soundtrack of Your Year

Spotify Wrapped 2023 is here, unveiling the UK’s favorite artists, songs, albums, and podcasts. Available on the Spotify mobile app and website, this edition offers new features such as ‘Me in 2023,’ revealing your unique listening style, and ‘Sound Town,’ matching you to a city based on your music preferences.

In addition to revamped insights like Top Five Genres and Top Five Artists, the 2023 edition includes recorded messages from popular musicians who feature in your top artists. An AI DJ guides listeners through their personalized Wrapped, offering a mix tailored to their taste and providing commentary on favorite artists, genres, and songs. This feature is available for the first week after the launch.

Spotify Wrapped 2023 statistics highlight Taylor Swift, Drake, The Weeknd, and Arctic Monkeys as enduring favorites, while Dave, Miley Cyrus, and SZA delivered some of the year’s most popular tracks in the UK. Access your Spotify Wrapped now to explore these insights and more.

Most-Streamed Artists Globally

Taylor Swift

Bad Bunny

The Weeknd

Drake

Peso Pluma

Feid

Travis Scott

SZA

Karol G

Lana Del Rey

Most-Streamed Songs Globally



1. ‘Flowers’ –Miley Cyrus

2. ‘Kill Bill’ – SZA

3. ‘As It Was’ – Harry Styles

4. ‘Seven (feat. Latto) (Explicit Ver.)’ – Jung Kook, Latto

5. ‘Ella Baila Sola’ – Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma

6. ‘Cruel Summer’ – Taylor Swift

7. ‘Creepin’ (with The Weeknd & 21 Savage)’ – Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, 21 Savage

8. ‘Calm Down (with Selena Gomez)’ –Rema, Selena Gomez

9. ‘Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53’ – Bizarrap, Shakira

10. ‘Anti-Hero’ – Taylor Swift

Most-Streamed Albums Globally



1. ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ – Bad Bunny

2. ‘Midnights’ –Taylor Swift

3. ‘SOS’ – SZA

4. ‘Starboy’ – The Weeknd

5. ‘MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO’ – KAROL G

6. ‘One Thing At A Time’ – Morgan Wallen

7. ‘Lover’ – Taylor Swift

8. ‘HEROES & VILLAINS’ – Metro Boomin

9. ‘GÉNESIS’ – Peso Pluma

10. ‘Harry’s House’ by Harry Styles