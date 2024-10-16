Talking Heads Take Over Jeopardy! with Special Category Tribute

Last year, Talking Heads celebrated the 40th anniversary of their iconic concert film Stop Making Sense with a special rerelease via A24. This milestone was followed by the release of a tribute album in May, featuring big names like Miley Cyrus, The National, and Kevin Abstract, paying homage to the legendary band.

Now, the Talking Heads legacy continues as the popular game show Jeopardy! dedicates an entire category to the band. On October 15, fans were tested on their knowledge of the group’s history, including trivia about the band’s iconic New York punk roots, Stop Making Sense director Jonathan Demme, and Talking Heads’ greatest hits.

Last year, all four members reunited on stage for the first time since 2002 at a Q&A session in Toronto. Although they turned down an $80 million offer for a reunion tour, it seems the band members are enjoying their time together once again, giving fans hope for more to come.