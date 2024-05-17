Miley Cyrus Drops Synthpop Cover of ‘Psycho Killer’ for Talking Heads Tribute Album

Miley Cyrus has released her unique synthpop cover of ‘Psycho Killer’ as part of the new tribute album ‘Everyone’s Getting Involved: A Tribute to Talking Heads’ Stop Making Sense’, produced by A24 Music. The compilation album, announced in December, features 16 artists reinterpreting classics from the iconic New York band.

Cyrus’ version of ‘Psycho Killer’ opens the album with a driving new-wave beat and pulsing synths, deviating from the acoustic preview she performed at the Chateau Marmont in March. The cover also includes new lyrics penned by Cyrus, where she proclaims: “I love you, psycho killer / Gonna love you forever / You know I’ll never run away.”

The tribute album also features Lorde’s rendition of ‘Take Me to the River,’ Paramore’s cover of ‘Burning Down the House,’ The National’s version of ‘Heaven,’ Girl in Red’s ‘Girlfriend Is Better,’ and Teezo Touchdown’s take on ‘Making Flippy Floppy,’ among others. This release follows Cyrus’ recent success at the 2024 Grammy Awards, where she won Best Pop Solo Performance and Record of the Year for ‘Flowers’ from her album ‘Endless Summer Vacation.’

Listen to Miley Cyrus’ cover of ‘Psycho Killer’ below.

The ‘Everyone’s Getting Involved: A Tribute to Talking Heads’ Stop Making Sense’ tracklist is:

1. ‘Psycho Killer’ – Miley Cyrus

2. ‘Heaven’ – The National

3. ‘Thank You For Sending Me An Ange’l – Blondshell

4. ‘Found A Job’ – The Linda Lindas

5. ‘Slippery People’ – Él Mató a un Policía Motorizado

6. ‘Burning Down The House’ – Paramore

7. ‘Life During Wartime’ – Dj Tunez

8. ‘Making Flippy Floppy’ – Teezo Touchdown

9. ‘Swamp’ – Jean Dawson

10. ‘What A Day That Was’ – The Cavemen.

11. ‘This Must Be The Place’ (Naive Melody) – BADBADNOTGOOD (Feat. Norah Jones)

12. ‘Once In A Lifetime’ – Kevin Abstract

13. ‘Genius Of Love’ – Toro y Moi (feat Brijean)

14. ‘Girlfriend Is Better’ – girl in red

15. ‘Take Me To The River’ – Lorde

16. ‘Crosseyed And Painless’ – Chicano Batman (Feat. Money Mark)