Sziget 2024 Lineup Unveiled: Four Exciting Headliners and a Stellar Cast of Acts Announced

Sziget Festival has just released a sneak peek of its 2024 lineup, featuring four sensational headliners and a diverse array of talented acts. The renowned Hungarian festival is all set to make a triumphant return to Óbuda Island in August next year, promising an unforgettable musical experience.

In 2023, Sziget Festival drew in a crowd of 420,000 music enthusiasts with a star-studded lineup, including Billie Eilish, Florence + The Machine, Foals, Lorde, Yungblud, David Guetta, Niall Horan, and more. The Island of Freedom also hosted energetic performances from Imagine Dragons, Sam Fender, Macklemore, Viagra Boys, M83, Arlo Parks, and many others.

For the upcoming edition, Sziget has already unveiled four headliners. The eclectic Fred again.., grime sensation Stormzy, the soulful Sam Smith, and the dynamic Dutch DJ Martin Garrix are set to command the main stages, promising electrifying performances.

- Advertisement -

Joining this stellar quartet are Four Tet, Fontaines D.C., Louis Tomlinson, Big Thief, Aurora, Becky Hill, Overmono, Nia Archives, Nova Twins, and Yard Act, ensuring a diverse and captivating musical experience for festival-goers.

Explore the full lineup below and secure your tickets to be part of the excitement. Don’t miss out on what promises to be an extraordinary celebration of music and culture at Sziget 2024!