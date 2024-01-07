SZA Declares War Against Music Leakers: A Battle Cry Against the Online Thieves

In a fiery stance against the rampant piracy plaguing the music industry, SZA has unleashed a passionate tirade against those leaking her highly anticipated release, ‘Lana.’ The Grammy-nominated singer took to her personal X/Twitter account on January 6, aiming a direct hit at the perpetrators whom she labeled as “f***ing thieves.”

“Leaking my music is stealing,” SZA declared emphatically, laying bare the personal toll of such actions. “This is my job. This is my life and my intellectual property. You are a f***ing thief, and I promise to put maximum energy into holding everyone accountable to the full extent of the law. I am tired.”

LEAKING MY MUSIC IS STEALING . THIS IS MY JOB . THIS IS MY LIFE AND MY INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY. YOU ARE A FUCKING THIEF AND I PROMISE TO PUT MAXIMUM ENERGY INTO HOLDING EVERYONE ACCOUNTABLE TO THE FULL EXTENT OF THE LAW . I AM TIRED . — SZA (@sza) January 6, 2024

As fans eagerly await the arrival of ‘Lana,’ a deluxe version of her latest album ‘SOS’ released in December 2022, SZA’s frustration with unauthorized leaks adds a layer of complexity to the artist’s creative journey. The theft of intellectual property strikes at the core of her livelihood, and she is determined to stand against it with unwavering resolve.

SZA’s vow to pursue legal action underscores the gravity of the issue, emphasizing the toll it takes on artists who invest their time, energy, and creativity into crafting musical masterpieces. The battle cry against online music leakers serves not only as a personal plea from SZA but also as a broader call for the protection of artistic integrity and the rights of creators in an increasingly digital landscape.

As the countdown to ‘Lana’ continues, SZA’s bold stance sends a clear message: the fight against music piracy is not just a matter of principle but a commitment to safeguarding the artistic endeavors that define the essence of the music industry.