Switch Disco’s Dancefloor Collaboration: ‘Sleep Tonight (This Is The Life)’

UK’s masters of mash-ups, Switch Disco, have teamed up with the renowned multi-platinum Dutch producers R3HAB and Sam Feldt for an impressive joining of forces on their new track “Sleep Tonight (This Is The Life),” a dynamic house-pop tune that fuses each artists’ signature style.

The track opens with its soulful vocals shining over a bouncy bassline, incorporating energetic melodies and deeper notes to make for a fun yet moody piece that feels at home in the club or on the radio, and we have to agree that Switch Disco brings the perfect amount of heat in “Sleep Tonight.”

R3HAB and Sam most recently worked together when Feldt remixed R3HAB, INNA and Sash! ‘s summer hit “Rock My Body.”

“We are honored to be collaborating with two of our favorite artists on our new single – ‘Sleep Tonight.’ Both R3HAB and Sam Feldt’s records have been part of our live sets for many years, so to be releasing a track together is yet another dream come true for us. We hope that we have done justice to Amy Macdonald’s original.” – Switch Disco

“Switch Disco made an instant impact with their dance hit ‘REACT’ and when I first heard it I knew we had to join forces. We were stoked when Sam Feldt joined the production as well. Sam and I remixed each other’s 2023 summer hit records, and our energies are a great fit. We combined the best of us in ‘Sleep Tonight,’ and we hope you love it as much as we do.” – R3HAB

“Teaming up with R3HAB and Switch Disco on ‘Sleep Tonight’ has been nothing short of magical. After remixing their tracks in the past, coming together for this collab feels like a reunion of old friends, crafting something truly special. This track embodies our combined passion for dance music, a perfect blend of our distinct styles that feels like a warm embrace in the form of a song. It’s a celebration, a moment we’ve all created together, and I can’t wait for you to feel the energy and emotion we’ve poured into it.” – Sam Feldt