Swedish House Mafia Unleashes Electrifying New Single “Lioness” Featuring Niki & The Dove

The Grammy-nominated trio debuts "Lioness" and gears up for an exciting summer festival tour and Ushuaïa Ibiza residency.

By Hit Channel
In
Dance / EDM

Iconic, Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum electronic supergroup Swedish House Mafia has unleashed their eagerly awaited new track, “Lioness,” featuring Niki & The Dove. You can listen to it below.

Originally scheduled for release in April, “Lioness” experienced delays but is now finally here, much to the excitement of fans. The flute-laced track is set to appear on the trio’s forthcoming second album, a follow-up to their 2022 release, “Paradise Again.” This new album was also delayed, originally intended to surface last summer.

Swedish House Mafia debuted “Lioness” live during Steve Angello’s Coachella set in April, captivating the audience at the festival’s Sahara stage. The group, consisting of Sebastian Ingrosso, Axwell, and Steve Angello, has now officially shared the single.

In addition to the release of “Lioness,” Swedish House Mafia is gearing up for a busy summer. They will be performing at numerous international music festivals, including Garorock Festival, Panama Open Air Festival, Lucca Summer Festival, Untold Festival, and Findings Festival. Moreover, the group has announced a highly anticipated residency at Ushuaïa Ibiza, where they will perform six Sunday shows from July 21st to August 25th.

“Lioness” stands as another testament to Swedish House Mafia’s innovative spirit and enduring influence in the electronic music scene. With festival appearances and their Ibiza residency, fans worldwide can look forward to experiencing the electrifying magic that only Axwell, Sebastian Ingrosso, and Steve Angello can deliver.

Experience the latest from Swedish House Mafia and get ready for a summer filled with unforgettable performances. Listen to “Lioness” now!

 

