Super Bowl Shake-Up: Tiësto Out, Kaskade In!

As American as it gets, the show must go on! Today has been nothing short of eventful, especially with the news surrounding the fifty-eighth edition of the American classic, the Super Bowl. Just hours ago, we received word that legendary Dutch DJ and producer Tiësto, slated to be the first-ever in-game DJ for this monumental event, had to step back due to a personal family emergency.

Me and my team have been preparing something truly special for months, but a personal family emergency is forcing me to return home Sunday morning. It was a tough decision to miss the game, but family always comes first. Thank you to the @NFL for the collaboration and looking… — Tiësto (@tiesto) February 8, 2024

But fear not, for the Super Bowl spectacle will still be as electrifying as ever! Stepping into Tiësto’s shoes is none other than the masterful Kaskade. That’s right, folks: Kaskade is set to make history as the first DJ to spin the beats for America’s top sports encounter throughout.

As a kid who grew up in Chicago watching the @NFL Super Bowl every year with my family this chance to actually be part of it is absolutely mind blowing. Las Vegas has been my second home for the past decade, as an architect of creating a landscape that includes House and Dance… pic.twitter.com/UQ9w6cUNyr — Kaskade (@kaskade) February 9, 2024

Amidst the whirlwind of recent events, we find solace in the seamless transition to Kaskade, ensuring that the show indeed goes on. Our heartfelt congratulations go out to Kaskade for stepping up to the plate. At the same time, our thoughts are with Tiësto and his family during this challenging time. Family always comes first, and we admire Tiësto’s courage in prioritizing his loved ones.

As the countdown to the Super Bowl continues, rest assured that the stage is set for an unforgettable musical journey with Kaskade at the helm. Let the games—and the beats—begin!