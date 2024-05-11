Summer Resonance: Calvin Harris Returns to Ushuaïa Ibiza

Calvin Harris is once again returning to Ushuaïa Ibiza to headline the biggest party on the island this summer. The global dance music dominator will serve up a scintillating soundtrack on the famous open-air stage, with American tastemaker MK in chief support next to a knockout list of guests from the cutting-edge of the electronic music scene. Along with a string of Friday events, on the second weekend in June, Calvin Harris will switch things up with a move to Sunday for a one-off show on 9 June.

Few acts in dance music are as decorated as Calvin Harris, the Brit Award, Billboard Music Award and GRAMMY winner who has defined and refined the world’s most predominant electronic sounds many times over through his countless chart-topping hits, stratospheric streaming numbers and unbeaten record sales. The storytelling DJ and visionary producer’s Ushuaïa Ibiza residency continues to raise the bar for live music experiences, featuring world class performances combined with the open-air venue’s industry-leading production and unrivalled festival atmosphere.

Influential house music innovator and platinum-selling producer MK will join Calvin Harris as a weekly resident, with the two titans showcasing their unrivalled skills behind the decks and eclectic curation every Friday. This dream team of DJ superstars will be joined by a momentous mix of guests including: UK trio and major label house heads Disciples, acclaimed new school garage vocalist and chart topper Eliza Rose, the soul-fulled sounds of US selector Honey Luv, the passionate house and techno of Chicago talent John Summit, Scottish dance music titan KC Lights, underground tastemaker and Radio 1 regular Monki, the potent house of OFFAIAH, LA’s contemporary champion Noizu, boundary-pushing breakout talent Max Styler, tech house’s most recognisable frontmen Nic Fanciulli and Patrick Topping, recently emerged house disrupt Riordan, The xx’s indie dance and pop talent Romy, Australian vocal house proponent Sonny Fodera, Grammy-nominated songwriter Will Clarke, and Tyson O’Brien who opens up the club in inimitable style each week.

Calvin Harris at Ushuaïa Ibiza brings out legions of dedicated fans who return year after year, knowing there is no party quite like it. Get your ticket now before they sell out at theushuaiaexperience.com.

CALVIN HARRIS AT USHUAÏA IBIZA 2024

May 31: CALVIN HARRIS • MK • Will Clarke • Tyson O’Brien

June 9: CALVIN HARRIS • MK • Sonny Fodera • Tyson O’Brien

June 14: CALVIN HARRIS • MK • Monki • Tyson O’Brien

June 21: CALVIN HARRIS • MK • Eliza Rose • Tyson O’Brien

June 28: CALVIN HARRIS • MK • KC Lights • Tyson O’Brien

July 5: CALVIN HARRIS • MK • OFFAIAH • Tyson O’Brien

July 12: CALVIN HARRIS • MK • Noizu • Tyson O’Brien

July 19: CALVIN HARRIS • MK • Patrick Topping • Tyson O’Brien

July 26: CALVIN HARRIS • JOHN SUMMIT • Disciples • Tyson O’Brien

August 2: CALVIN HARRIS • MK • Nic Fanciulli • Tyson O’Brien

August 9: CALVIN HARRIS • MK • Tyson O’Brien

August 16: CALVIN HARRIS • MK • Max Styler • Tyson O’Brien

August 23: CALVIN HARRIS • MK • Riorden • Tyson O’Brien

August 30: CALVIN HARRIS • MK • Tyson O’Brien

September 6: CALVIN HARRIS • MK • Honey Luv • Tyson O’Brien

September 13: CALVIN HARRIS • MK • Romy • Tyson O’Brien

USHUAÏA IBIZA 2024 – KEY DATES & RESIDENCIES

Saturday 27 April: Ushuaïa Ibiza Opening Party

Monday 3 Jun – 7 Oct: F*** Me I’m Famous! By David Guetta

Tuesday 7 May – 1 Oct: Defected

Wednesday 15 May – 2 Oct (excl. 24/7, 14/8, 4/9): Tomorrowland Presents Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike

Wednesday 24 Jul, 14 Aug, 4 Sep: elrow

Thursday 20 Jun – 26 Sep: Martin Garrix

Friday 31 May – 13 Sep (excl. 7/6) and Sunday 9 Jun: Calvin Harris

Saturday 4 May – 5 Oct: Ants

Sunday 14 Jul: Dom Dolla

Sunday 21 July – 25 August: Swedish House Mafia

Sunday 1 Sep – 29 Sep: Armin Van Buuren