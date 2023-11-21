Stray Kids Make Billboard Hot 100 History with ‘LALALALA’ Debut!

Breaking into the global music scene, K-pop sensation Stray Kids has achieved a remarkable feat by securing their first entry on the coveted Billboard Hot 100 chart with their latest single, ‘LALALALA.’

On November 21, Billboard officially announced Stray Kids’ accomplishment via a tweet from its Billboard Charts account. ‘LALALALA’ makes a striking debut on the Hot 100, claiming the 90th spot this week.

.@Stray_Kids are officially #Hot100-charting artists! The group lands it’s first-ever entry on the chart this week, as “LALALALA” debuts at No. 90. 🎶🔥📈 — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) November 20, 2023

This noteworthy achievement solidifies Stray Kids as the second-ever K-pop boyband to grace the Billboard Hot 100, following in the footsteps of BTS. Joining an elite group of male Korean musicians, including Big Bang’s Taeyang, Psy, and all seven members of BTS, Stray Kids continues to elevate the global presence of K-pop. 🎉🎤

