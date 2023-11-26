Steve Aoki’s Musical Fusion: ‘Us’ featuring ERNEST | New Single

Steve Aoki has released his latest single, “Us“, featuring country music singer ERNEST, accompanied by a music video directed by the talented Val Vega.

The release coincides with Aoki’s new LP, ‘HiROQUEST 2: Double Helix‘.

This track transcends genres, seamlessly blending country with Aoki’s EDM sensibilities, creating a fresh and exciting musical fusion. Aoki expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “I’ve been a big fan of ERNEST’s songwriting for a while, so when I heard him sing on the demo of this song, I knew it was the perfect opportunity to work together. Regardless of the musical genre, his lyrics and voice work seamlessly. Together, we’ve managed to create a song that feels authentically dance while retaining its country roots“.

- Advertisement -

Steve Aoki, a two-time GRAMMY-nominated artist and producer, presents his eighth studio album, “HiROQUEST 2: Double Helix,” featuring collaborations with Paris Hilton, Akon, Ángela Aguilar, Danna Paola, Greeicy, Galantis, JJ Lin, Hayley Kiyoko, Galantis, Timmy Trumpet, and John Martin.

“I’m excited about the release of this song“, says ERNEST. “We wrote it a couple of years ago in the midst of Covid, and when we wrote it, I knew I wanted it to live in some way. I’m a big fan of Steve’s music, so when he asked me to release it together, I was ecstatic! The song brings together country and dance in a fun and playful way“.

“HiROQUEST 2: Double Helix” draws inspiration from both nostalgia and the dynamic sounds of contemporary dance, Latin music, and more. It seamlessly integrates these elements with the diverse cultural influences Aoki has encountered during his numerous global tours, performing over 200 shows annually worldwide. The first “HiROQUEST” tapped into Aoki’s roots in alternative music and punk groups. With “Double Helix,” the story advances, expanding both the sonic palette and the narrative of Hiro. Aoki speaks about the album:

“HiROQUEST is an IP (Intellectual Property) that I created to tell these unique stories. In my new album, I drew inspiration from the past and the present, with Latin and dance collaborations at the core. These sounds are staples in my sets worldwide and allow me to connect with the audience on a truly global level“.