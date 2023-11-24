Stars In Your Eyes: Bhaskar and Weekend Heroes Craft a Dark Progressive Techno Masterpiece

Brazilian heavyweight Bhaskar teams up with duo Weekend Heroes for their new track “Stars In Your Eyes,” a dark progressive techno gem that’s both emotive and club-ready.

The artists dive into the sonic underground realm by incorporating mesmerizing, undulating topline melodies combined with heart-rendering, riding basslines, and distorted vocal riffs to drive the listener to a cathartic closing.

“Stars In Your Eyes” is a record made for both dimly lit dancefloors and epic club nights, perfectly in line with what has become Bhaskar’s signature sound through releases like his single “When I See It” with JADED and remix for Yves V and Sem Thomasson’s “Sounds Of A Beating Heart.” For Weekend Heroes, the new track follows their singles “Red Alert” and “Titans” as they continue to build a name for themselves among the international dance community.

Bhaskar

Bhaskar began his history in 2004, still at age 12, when his first project with his twin brother Alok started. It all began as a hobby, but in a short time, they were already splitting their time between the studies and the studio. Son of renowned DJs Swarup and Ekanta, Bhaskar was inspired by his parents’ success and soon started to tour the world playing his music. Throughout his career, the Brazilian has collected a few hits to his name, including “Fuego” (157M+ Spotify streams) and “Infinity” (137M+ Spotify streams). His talents have led him to collaborate with and remix artists, including Tomorrowland resident Yves V, Moguai, Dubdogz, Wankelmut, Lucas Estrada, the Brazilian pop star Anitta and his brother Alok and Brazilian fellow Vintage Culture. Bhaskar has some more surprises up his sleeve, and we can’t wait to see what’s next.

Weekend Heroes

Weekend Heroes started as a collaboration project between 2 electronic scene veterans, Felix Nagorsky, aka Timelock, and Eli Baltsan, aka DJ Zombi. They met first in 2009 with a goal in their mind to create music that would be different but, at the same time, speak easily to wild audiences, a perfectly balanced blend of Progressive House and melodic techno. Since the beginning of 2010, Weekend Heroes started touring the world frequently with their dynamic and pumping live act. They play quite often to crowds of 10000 clubbers at amazing stages such as Playground Events Brazil, Atmosphere Festival Mexico, and many other prime events. Productive studio sessions never stop, and countless new EPs and remixes hit the market on a regular basis. These include remixes for the likes of Tim Healey, Tomcraft, Jerome Isma-Ae, Wally Lopez, Gai Barone, Paul Thomas, and more, which introduced Weekend Heroes as serial top sellers, remixers, and collaborators. Currently releasing on labels such as Siona, The Soundgarden, ZeroThree, Anjunabeats, Beat Boutique, Sprout, and many more, One of their earlier releases on Anjunabeats charted #1 on Beatport’s Progressive House Chart for 3 months, which made them Anjunabeats’ best-selling artists on Beatport of 2022.