St. Vincent Delivers Electrifying Performance on The Tonight Show with New Tracks from All Born Screaming

St. Vincent brought her signature energy and guitar-shredding prowess to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, performing tracks from her latest album All Born Screaming. The show featured a captivating live rendition of “Flea,” one of the album’s standout rock tracks. But the excitement didn’t stop there—Annie Clark treated fans to an exclusive online performance of “Big Time Nothing,” showcasing her flair for blending robo-funk grooves with her signature new wave sound.

Released in April, All Born Screaming is the follow-up to St. Vincent’s acclaimed Daddy’s Home. The album features collaborations with some of rock’s biggest names, including Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl, Josh Freese, and Cate Le Bon, making it a powerhouse of musical talent. The Tonight Show performance brought the album’s energy to life, with Clark’s guitar shredding, tight choreography, and the hypnotic stage presence that makes her live shows so unforgettable.

St. Vincent has built a reputation for her electrifying TV performances, and her appearance on The Tonight Show was no exception. Whether charging through a crowd or staring down the camera, she knows how to captivate an audience. Fans can catch both performances online and experience the dynamic presence that has made St. Vincent a force in the music world.

All Born Screaming has been a major success since its release, and these live performances only build excitement for what’s next in Annie Clark’s ever-evolving career. Watch her performances of “Flea” and “Big Time Nothing” now and dive into the full St. Vincent experience.