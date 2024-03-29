Listen to St. Vincent’s New Song “Flea”

St. Vincent unleashes yet another electrifying track from her forthcoming album “All Born Screaming“! Following the fierce momentum of “Broken Man,” Annie Clark teams up once again with the legendary Dave Grohl on drums and Justin Meldal-Johnsen on bass for the fiery anthem, “Flea.”

In “Flea,” St. Vincent’s raw energy bursts forth as she metaphorically embodies the relentless tenacity of the titular insect, declaring, “I’m just like a hungry little flea / Jumping on somebody’s warm body / When you start to itch and scratch and scream / Once I’m in, you can’t get rid of me.”

Set to drop on April 26, “All Born Screaming” promises to be a sonic tour de force, boasting a star-studded lineup of collaborators including Cate Le Bon, Josh Freese, Stella Mozgawa, and more. But it’s not just about the music—St. Vincent is gearing up to hit the road in May, bringing her electrifying performances to audiences across the globe.

- Advertisement -

Joining her on this epic journey are fellow luminaries Spoon, Yves Tumor, Eartheater, Momma, and Dorian Electra. With such an eclectic lineup, this tour is sure to be an unforgettable experience for fans old and new alike. Don’t miss your chance to witness St. Vincent in all her glory—check out the tour dates below and prepare to be rocked to your core!

St. Vincent’s ‘All Born Screaming’ tour dates are:

MAY 2024

22 – Ventura, CA – The Majestic Ventura Theater>

25 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic>

AUGUST 2024

8 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater+

11 – Vancouver, BC – Orpheum^

13 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory^

14 – Ogden, UT – Twilight Concert Series^

16 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre

SEPTEMBER 2024

5 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway*

6 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met*

10 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount*

11 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount*

13 – Washington, D.C. – The Anthem*

14 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall#

16 – Ann Arbor, MI – Michigan Theater#

20 – St. Paul, MN – Palace Theater#

with Spoon+

with Yves Tumour*

with Momma>

with Eartheater^

with Dorian Electra#