Spotify Milestone: Taylor Swift’s ‘Tortured Poets’ Hits Billion Streams in a Week

Taylor Swift‘s latest album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” is dominating the charts like never before! Just five days into its release, the album has already shattered Spotify’s streaming records, with a jaw-dropping billion streams in a single week. And guess what? There are still a few days left in the week!

This isn’t Swift’s first rodeo in the record-breaking realm. Her previous album, “Midnights,” set the bar high back in 2022, but “Tortured Poets” has taken things to a whole new level. From surpassing 300 million streams in just one day to selling a whopping 700,000 vinyl copies in its first three days, Swift is unstoppable.

But it’s not just about the numbers; it’s about the impact. Critics might be keeping it low-key, but fans are turning up the volume on this musical masterpiece. And with Swift making history as the first artist to hit 100 million album equivalent units, it’s clear that her reign is far from over.

So, here’s to Taylor Swift, the chart-topping queen who’s rewriting the record books with every note she sings!

On April 22, 2024, Taylor Swift's THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT became Spotify’s most-streamed album in a single week. The album has surpassed 1 Billion streams since release. — Spotify News (@SpotifyNews) April 24, 2024